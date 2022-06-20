Sharon Osbourne Tributes Husband Ozzy Osbourne With Touching Video Montage for Father’s Day

It’s been a rough period of time for Ozzy Osbourne but Sharon Osbourne didn’t forget about Father’s Day on Sunday. She shared this wonderful montage with different photos and videos of Ozzy. Yes, he’s seen with his kids over the years and it’s quite touching indeed. As you may know, Ozzy has been recuperating from some major surgery. Sharon and Kelly actually made their way to the hospital in support of his procedure. Some people have stated that Ozzy had some screws adjusted in his back. With this salute on Father’s Day, the family remembers and honors their patriarch.

Well, Sharon has been keeping fans updated about Ozzy’s health. In a recent social media post, she said that Ozzy is “feeling good.” Ozzy got home from the hospital and said he is “feeling the love and support.” Here, in the words from The Prince of Darkness, is what he wrote on Twitter: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery.”

When will he be up and better? It looks like this all will take some time, too. Obviously, his fans want to see him possibly return to singing and touring. It will have to wait for some future news from his doctors. It will be cool, though, to see him singing hits like Flying High Again or Paranoid from his Black Sabbath days.

Sharon Osbourne Has Some Thoughts About Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Trial

Meanwhile, as you might know, Sharon is back on TV. Yep, she’s got a new talk show in Britain and is keeping herself busy that way. But she did tell her co-hosts that she’d be returning to the United States for her husband’s surgery. Sharon continues to keep her finger on the pulse of all things celebrity. After the completion of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial, she had some comments about it. Four words: “Move on with life.” There have been a lot of things that have gone on in her marriage to Ozzy. Some of them have been raised in public or through their TV shows. Still, it’s probably nothing like the Heard-Depp trial at all.

“It’s very ugly, for both of them,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “Listen, what goes on at home between two people, nobody knows all the ugly details – and we all have our ugliness in every relationship but theirs was extreme. Just move on with life.” That’s some pretty sound logic from Sharon for everyone to follow.