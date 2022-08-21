Sharon Osbourne’s PDA Pic With Ozzy Has Social Media Lighting Up

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne married in 1982. Forty years later, the romance is still alive. Sharon shared a photo of the two kissing in a pool. Check out her post below.

Followers were loving the sweet moment from the “Prince of Darkness.”

“Oh I love this so much,” said Amanda Kloots from The Talk.

“Absolutely adorable,” replied Watt.

“Best couple,” said another fan.

“My babies!! Love you both and I love the love you both have! God bless you and your beautiful family,” replied another fan.

“You two are beautiful together, two beautiful soulmates,” another follower added.

One fan reflected on that 40 year journey that Osbournes have shared together.

“I’ve been around, long enough to remember how far you’ve both come. It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, you can both be quite the handful. But here you are, even haters have to admit you two belong; just as you are. Thanks for never really giving up,” said the follower.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are celebrating the birth of a new grandchild. Their son Jack welcomed his fourth child recently, and he’s really getting outnumbered. Kelly Osbourne has her first child on they way, too. The father is Sid Wilson from Slipknot. This kid is already heavy metal royalty. Ozzy Osbourne is recovering nicely from a major surgery earlier this year. The 73-year-old was worried that the surgery would leave him paralyzed.

Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage

Not only did the surgery go better than Ozzy Osbourne expected, he’s already getting back to the stage. He reunited with Black Sabbath band mate Tony Iommi in their home town of Birmingham, England. It was a surprise performance at the Commonwealth Games in August. The duo teased a performance of “Iron Man” before rolling through “Paranoid.”

“I love you all, Birmingham,” Ozzy Osbourne proclaimed before the audience. “Good to be back!”

He has new music coming later this year. Patient Number 9 is due on September 9. The single is already out and it reached the top of the hard rock charts. The new album is his 13th solo studio effort, and it’s the first solo album that Iommi has joined him on. There’s a big list of cameos on this one. He’s invited everyone from Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers to Jeff Beck along for the ride. There’s also a posthumous track from Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters included. When Ozzy Osbourne is ready to tour again, he’ll have two full albums of material to debut. Ordinary Man was released immediately before the pandemic in February of 2020. Maybe he’ll be back on the road full time soon.