Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.

“She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home,” Jack Osbourne said in a Saturday Instagram story. “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.” Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar informed the New York Post that the 70-year-old TV personality was filming a paranormal show at the Glen Tavern Inn when she became unwell.

Sharon Osbourne Was Filming ‘Night of Terror’ Episode With Her Son

Now, this tavern has been noteworthy in documentaries for its paranormal activity. Jack Osbourne did make it clear that Sharon Osbourne was not filming an episode of Ghost Adventures as some outlets had reported. She became ill while working on filming at the tavern. “MY MOTHER WASNT FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filing a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha,” Jack wrote on his Instagram story.

Jack Osbourne happens to be a paranormal and alien investigator. He hosts the series Night of Terror. The Osbourne family has appeared in the 2020 installments The Osbournes: Night of Terror and The Osbournes Want to Believe. While Jack has talked about Sharon’s health, she has not made any announcements about the situation. A source did inform the New York Post on Friday night that the situation was “non-life threatening.”

Sharon Osbourne has been quite open about previous medical issues. She has gone so far as to document her 2002 treatments for colon cancer while on the MTV reality show The Osbournes. As far as we know, the last time that Osbourne talked about her health was back in May. At the time, she let the world know that she had COVID-19. While it’s good news that Sharon Osbourne is not in the hospital anymore, she is still recovering from her health scare. Earlier on Saturday, Bret Michaels headed over to Twitter and left a message for her. He wrote, “[email protected] love you. My well wishes and prayers are with you.” Michaels included a picture of both of them together.