Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Are Welcoming Ukrainian Families To Their Estate

As the intense conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues into its second month, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne reveal they are welcoming two Ukrainian refugee families into their Buckinghamshire estate.

While speaking to The Sunday Times, Sharon reveals that she and Ozzy Osbourne are angry about the UK government’s red tape. Which caused the process of rehoming Ukrainian refugees in the country to be “bogging down.”

“I think it’s heinous what Boris Johnson is doing,” Sharon declares about the situation. When asked if she and Ozzy Osbourne are rehoming any refugees, Sharon said she was looking to move two Ukrainian families into the unused properties on the couple’s Buckinghamshire estate. “Ozzy’s very well known in Ukraine. I think they’d be happy,” she explains.

Sharon also says that she and Ozzy have seen the situation in Ukraine and are answering the call from those on the ground in the country against Russian military forces. She then addresses world leaders. “We need them to stand up for refugees everywhere. And contribute the billions needed for this crisis.”

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne purchased their Buckinghamshire home in the early 1990s. Along with the England estate, the couple also had their Beverly Hills home, which was part of their reality TV series, “The Osbourne’s” from 2002 to 2005.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Move Back to England For Good Due to High Taxes in the U.S.

The news that Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are welcoming Ukrainian refugees to their Buckinghamshire estate comes just weeks after the couple announced they were officially moving back to England.

While speaking to The Mirror, Ozzy Osbourne stated he and Sharon decided to move due to high taxes in the U.S. “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad. Because I really, really like staying and living here. If they do the taxes better than I Amy come back. I do not know.”

Ozzy Osbourne then shared that he is taking his recording studio with him. “I am going wild a barn [in the UK] and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over.”

The Mirror further revealed that the U.S. federal tax rate is currently 28%. There is also an additional 13% state tax in California. Along with speaking about the move, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he has been seeing a therapist over the past three years. “When I was a kid in England, you would not go to a therapist. Because they’d think you were f—ing crazy.”

Ozzy went on to add, “It is OK. You ain’t stupid for going to a f—ing therapist. But you are stupid not to go if you need them.”