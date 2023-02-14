Sharon Stone Remembers Late Brother Patrick After His Sudden Passing

Sharon Stone has broken her silence following the sudden death of her younger brother, Patrick Joseph Stone.

TMZ originally broke that Patrick, 57, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, after suffering cardiac arrest. Today, Sharon mourned Patrick on Instagram with several stories and two heartbreaking posts.

In her stories, the Oscar nominee shared Epitaph by Merrit Malloy, which is a poem to help those grieving a loved one. She also included a collage of photos that showed her brother with his wife and children.

The actress then recorded a video for her fans and confirmed that her brother did pass away due to a heart attack. She further shared that his death proceeds that of his 11-month-old son, River.

“Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief. And we appreciate all of your condolences,” she said through tears.

“Yes, we’ve had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years, as so many of you also have,” Sharon continued. “And we do greatly understand that the losses are as here on Earth, and I thank you very much for the love and support you’ve given us and we just ask you to continue to be kind. Thank you.”

Patrick’s young son River passed from total organ failure on August 30, 2021, according to ET.

Shortly after the video, Sharon stone posted two photos of her brother and simply captioned, “RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone.”

Sharon Stone’s Brother Had Been Battling Heart Diseases

Patrick’s wife, Tasha, mournfully shared the news with her friends in a letter, per TMZ, and wrote that her heart feels like it has been “ripped out” of her chest.

“Patrick went to be with our sweet River… I don’t know what else to say, he was my world,” she penned. “I’m not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don’t want to, but I will of course.”

Along with Tasha, Patrick is also survived by his son, Hunter, and daughter, Kaylee.

The publication reported that Patrick Stone had been battling heart disease before his passing. It is not clear if he was hospitalized when he passed.

“I love you, honey babe,” Tasha added. “My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him, and I hope the two of you are having the best time.”