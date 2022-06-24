Sharon Stone Speaks Out About Losing ‘Nine Children by Miscarriage’ in Emotional Post

Earlier this week, “Basic Instinct” star Sharon Stone opened up about her reproductive struggles and how she has had nine miscarriages.

In an Instagram post, People revealed that after years of trying to expand their family, “Dancing with the Stars” cast member Peta Murgatroyd opened up about suffering a miscarriage while her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine at the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict earlier this year.

While speaking about her experiencing her first miscarriage, Murgatroyd writes that she felt completely embarrassed and ashamed. “I didn’t even know to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage. I’m somebody who prides herself on health wellness. I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn’t really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system.”

In response to the post, Sharon Stone stated that females do not have a forum to discuss the “profundity” that comes with miscarriages. “I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally, yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.”

Sharon Stone goes on to write, “Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”

Sharon Stone Previously Revealed That She Felt a ‘Strong Sense of Sisterhood’ From the Nurses Helping Her Through a Miscarriage

While speaking to Radio 4 Women’s House and BBC Sounds in April 2021, Sharon Stone spoke about how she felt a strong sense of sister from the nurses who were helping her through her five and half month miscarriage. She also gave credit to model Chrissy Teigen for speaking out about her own miscarriage.

“It’s a devastating experience and I have to say, I was really grateful to Chrissy Teigen for allowing us to publicly share what we went through. When I lost my last baby, and went back to the hospital and had 36 hours of labor on my own to, of course, birth nothing – the nurses that had been in the hospital with me two days before when they removed the last baby came in and sat with me on their day off.”

Sharon Stone noted that was when she felt a strong sense of sisterhood and understanding. “Because I would have been alone. And that’s such an alone feeling anyway.”

The actress went on to add that women are finally reaching a point in their global sisterhood where they can speak on the issues of loss and heartache. “All of the things that happened to us and to our bodies, and that our minds and heart have to go through and we’re not carrying the water anymore.”