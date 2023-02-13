Sharon Stone’s Younger Brother Patrick Dead at 57

A little over a year after his son River passed away, Sharon Stone’s brother Patrick reportedly died over the weekend at 57 years old.

According to TMZ, Sharon Stone’s brother passed away early Sunday (February 12th) in Pennsylvania. A rep from the coroner’s office revealed to the media outlet that death has been ruled as sudden cardiac death. Patrick notably suffered from heart disease prior to his sudden death. It was unclear if Stone was hospitalized at the time of his passing.

Sharon’s sister-in-law, Tasha, revealed the news about her husband’s death. “My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest,” she wrote. “Patrick went to be with our sweet River… I don’t know what else to say, he was my world.”

Tasha also stated that she’s not sure what life is supposed to look like with her husband by her side. “I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter Kaylee, and I. Until we meet again, I will forever hold you and our wonderful (and some not so wonderful but just as important) memories close to my heart and will visit those memories always.”

Patrick’s wife then added that she hopes he and River are together. “I hope the two of you are having the best time.”

In August 2021, Sharon Stone announced her nephew River died following organ failure. River was only 11 months old at the time of his death. Sharon has not addressed Patrick’s passing yet.

Sharon Stone Recently Opened Up About Finding a ‘Large Fibroid Tumor’ Following Misdiagnosis

In November 2022, Sharon Stone revealed that she discovered a large fibroid tumor after being misdiagnosed. Although she didn’t disclose what she was originally diagnosed with, Stone said she received a second opinion who discovered the tumor.

“Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,” Stone reportedly disclosed in her Instagram Stories at the time. “his time double epidural. W worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out.”

Hopkins Medicine reveals that fibroids are growths that are made from smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissues. The growths are notably founding the uterus and can range in size. Hopkins Medicine states it is estimated that 20% to 50% of reproductive aged women have fibroids. Up to 77% of women may also develop fibroids sometime during the reproductive aged years. Luckily, 9% of the time fibroids tumors are not cancerous. The fibroid tumors also do not increase the risk for uterine cancer.

Although there is no known cause of fibroids, studies suggests genetics and prolonged exposure to estrogen may increase the risk of developing the tumors.

Sharon Stones also told fans in her Instagram Stories to trust their instincts and get a second opinion if they are experiencing symptoms and current treatments are not working for them. “Ladies in particular: Don’t get blown off. GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life,” she added.