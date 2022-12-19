Shirley Watts, Wife of Late Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts, Dead at 82

Shirley Watts, the wife of the late great Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, has died at the age of 82, as confirmed by the couple’s family. In a statement released on Monday, the Watts children and grandchildren shared their heartbreak at the loss of Shirley, who died just 16 months after her husband Charlie.

“It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte, and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law Shirley Watts (wife of the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts). Shirley died peacefully on Friday, [the] 16th of December in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.”

“She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”

The Love Story of Charlie and Shirley Watts

Charlie Watts and Shirley Shepherd tied the knot in 1964 and shared one daughter, 60 years of marriage, and a heartwarming love story. Though Charlie’s career with the Stones took him far from home more often than he would’ve liked, their relationship remained strong until the very end.

“She is an incredible woman,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer once said, according to Vulture. “The one regret I have of this life is that I was never home enough. But she always says when I come off a tour that I am a nightmare and tells me to go back out.”

Thankfully for Charlie Watts, Shirley wasn’t only in love with the musician but his music as well, making their sometimes tumultuous lifestyle easier to bear.

“My wife and daughter may come out on tour, but Shirley’s always had other things outside of this band. She’s a great fan of the Stones, though. I’m not; it’s what I do. Mick and Keith and Ronnie are my friends and the band is a very good one, but that’s it,” Charlie Watts said in According to the Rolling Stones. “But Shirley actually plays our records. I don’t.”

Charlie Watts’ Wife Helped Him Defeat His Substance Abuse Issues

Sadly, like many musicians, Charlie Watts battled substance abuse issues for years. But his wife, Shirley Watts, was always there to help him through. In fact, it was Shirley who inspired him to kick the bad habit for good.

“I’ve said it myself, but people don’t believe it. I nearly killed myself. At the end of two years on speed and heroin, I was very ill,” Watts told Rolling Stone. “My daughter used to tell me I looked like Dracula. I just stopped cold – for me and for my wife. It was never me, really.”

Despite his rockstar lifestyle, however, Charlie Watts always argued that he wasn’t a star at all. He looked at the Rolling Stones as a career, not a lifestyle. And in his words, this is what kept his relationship with Shirley Watts strong. “I’m not really a rockstar,” he told NME in 2018. “I don’t have all the trappings of that. Having said that, I do have four vintage cars and can’t drive the bloody things. I’ve never been interested in doing interviews or being seen.”