Sigourney Weaver Remembers Late Costar Ray Liotta as a ‘True Original’ Following His Death

Last week, fans were shocked to learn of the passing of one of the most influential people in Hollywood, longtime actor, Ray Liotta. Since then, many of the actor’s costars have paid their tributes to the Goodfellas player. Including actress Sigourney Weaver who calls the late actor a “True original.”

In 2001, Sigourney Weaver, Ray Liotta, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Gene Hackman came together to star in the hilarious rom-com film Heartbreakers. And, says Sigourney Weaver, Ray Liotta’s turn as his character Dean was the “real heartbreaker” in the hit film.

Actress Sigourney Weaver Looks Back On Time Filming Heartbreakers With the Late Ray Liotta

Seventy-two-year-old Sigourney Weaver describes her Heartbreakers costar as an actor who is “loaded with charm and physical ease”. And, the actress adds, she remembers the good times she had making the 2001 comedy with Liotta.

“Ray was a natural in comedy,” Sigourney Weaver says of her costar.

“And just a doll to work with,” the actress adds. “We had such a good time.”

Ray Liotta Isn’t Primarily Known For His Comedic Roles, But He Nails His Part In the 2001 Romantic Comedy

Ray Liotta has certainly made a name for himself in Hollywood by starring in some series of film roles. In 1990, Liotta took on the role of Henry Hill a mafia giant in Goodfellas. Just before this, Ray Liotta portrayed “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in the 1989 Kevin Costner film Field of Dreams.

However, while Liotta’s name isn’t the first name that comes to mind when it comes to comedy films, he certainly nailed the genre in Heartbreakers. In fact, Sigourney Weaver notes Liotta “brought impeccable timing and wit” to all of his roles.

“A true original and a lovely guy,” Sigourney Weaver adds of the actor. “Gone much too soon.”

Martin Scorsese Remembers Ray Liotta After Actor’s Sudden Passing

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese was among the many Hollywood players who were quick to pay tribute to Ray Liotta after news of the 67-year-old’s death last week. One of Ray Liotta’s most iconic roles came in the hit Martin Scorsese mafia biopic film, Goodfellas, in 1990.

“I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta,” Martin Scorsese says of the unexpected loss.

“He was so uniquely gifted,” the iconic director adds of Liotta. “So adventurous, so courageous as an actor.”

Scorsese went on to note that Liotta’s performance in Goodfellas was nothing short of amazing. He was able to portray the “many complicated layers” of his character.

“Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot,” the director relates.

“He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture,” Scorsese continues of Liotta. “My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early.”