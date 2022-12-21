Simon Cowell Looks Completely ‘Unrecognizable’ in New Photo, Fans Weigh in

Fans are weighing in on some unusual looks Simon Cowell has had recently. In fact, some fans are saying, he has sparked their concern as he appears on video with blurry lighting and wearing shades that hide much of the star’s face.

The star sparked concerns recently that he was looking unrecognizable during a performance at the Royal Variety Performance, reports note. Then, Simon Cowell’s appearance on Loose Women sparked further questions among his fans. The star appeared on a recent episode of the series to discuss finding balance in his life.

According to reports, fans were concerned after the X-Factor host appeared under “blurry lighting” while hiding behind a pair of dark shades.

Fans Wonder: What Is With Simon Cowell’s Face?

Responding to these unexpected and unusual looks Simon Cowell is sporting these days, one fan wonders, “WTF have you done with your face lad?”

Another fan comments that Cowell “needs to stop having facelifts.”

Another fan quips that they changed the channel during “halftime of the football and was that Simon Cowell of George Michael ordered from Wish on stage.”

“Simon Cowell’s had a “little work” done'” another fan says.

'Blurry lighting and shades to hide his face': Fans react to Simon Cowell's 'unrecognisable' look https://t.co/t8towJRXYC — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 21, 2022

The American Idol Icon Talks About Finding Balance In His Life As A Father, A Producer, And A Performer

In the interview that sparked these comments from fans, Simon Cowell gets candid about his life balance and how things have changed for the star since becoming a dad.

“I’m certainly getting there,” Cowell says of finding that perfect balance between it all.

“It’s a good question actually,” the television personality explains.

“For sure, where I currently am in my life, my career, being a dad – I was late to the party,” Cowell explains. “So it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Cowell continues to say that his son, eight-year-old son Eric is already his “own man.” Something the dad says, that makes him very proud as a father.

“I have a good idea what he’s going to be when older,” Cowell says of his son. “He’s got his own opinion, he’s his own man which is really important.”

Cowell Addresses Using “Too Much Filler”

While the recent looks Cowell has been sporting have given fans concern, he is honest that he overdid it with the fillers at one point in his career.

“There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other,” Cowell admits.

The star has even admitted to taking his “love of Botox too far.” He says that the final botox treatment he went through left him looking like “something out of a horror show.”

“I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all,” the star has said.