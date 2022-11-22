Sinbad’s Family Offers Update on His Health 2 Years After Suffering Stroke

Sinbad had a stroke two years ago that changed his life, and the star’s family says he still has a long road ahead of him. The family released a statement Monday, saying Sinbad was in the hospital for 9 months before his July release, TMZ reports. Although the prognosis was bleak, he is determined to prove everyone wrong. His limbs that were previously unresponsive are slowly coming back to life. The comedian is working hard every day to relearn how to walk.

Sinbad’s family is celebrating his recovery from a stroke, which they say has a survival rate of around 30%. They are asking for help with the costs of his therapy, which have exceeded what insurance covers. They set up a website for anyone willing to help them out financially, as the expenses have taken quite a toll.

The comedian was recovering from a stroke in November 2020, with his family saying they were optimistic he would bring laughter back into their lives soon. After further examination, doctors discovered that the cause was a blood clot that had traveled from his heart to Sinbad’s brain. Once the first clot occurred, he got another one almost immediately afterwards which led to brain swelling and a bleed.

Sinbad shot to fame in the 1980s

David Adkins, better known as Sinbad, became a household name in the 1980s. Sinbad started his TV career in the late ’80s when he landed a role on The Redd Foxx Show. In addition to performing in his own HBO specials, Sinbad also starred in The Sinbad Show and played Coach Walter Oakes in A Different World. And how could anyone forget Sinbad’s hilarious role in 1997’s Good Burger alongside Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson?

In the same year, Sinbad became a global sensation after appearing in Jingle All the Way with Arnold Schwarzenegger. To this day, it is still one of the most beloved holiday movies. Some of his other film credits include Coneheads, Necessary Roughness and Precious. Most recently, he stared in the comedy series Rel. Sinbad’s voice work can also be heard on Disney’s The Lion Guard, Steven Universe and American Dad.

News of the comedian’s stroke rocked fans two years ago. The Adkins family said in a statement to The Associated Press November of 2020 that “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.”

The family noted how the actor and comedian had a career that touched many age groups of fans. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement went on.