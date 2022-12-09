‘SNL’ Alum Chris Kattan Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Being Diagnosed With Severe Pneumonia

Chris Kattan, best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, reportedly underwent emergency surgery after a pneumonia diagnosis. Kattan, 52, was taken to a hospital on Sunday in light of his pneumonia diagnosis. Upon arrival at the hospital, Kattan needed to have emergency surgery. The surgery took place and was a success.

Fox News Digital learned from a source close to Kattan that he is “doing well.” He is “still on pace to be released tomorrow.” Maria Libri, Kattan’s girlfriend, shared a photo of herself with the Undercover Brother star on Instagram on Thursday. “This sweet, sweet man of mine is on the road to recovery, after a severe pneumonia scare,” Libri wrote along with several red heart emojis. “He is always taking care of us, now it’s our turn to take care of him @chriskattanofficial.”

Chris Kattan Cancels Shows In Light Of His Health Situation

Kattan was set to perform some entertainment at two shows on Friday. They were for the Market Lounge & Comedy Club in Valparaiso, Indiana. The shows were canceled. And, the location shared a statement on Wednesday from Kattan’s representation, Fox News reports. “Due to a medical emergency, Chris has to reschedule his shows this week,” the statement said. “He is currently in the hospital and doing well but won’t be able to be on stage for a few weeks.” Kattan, according to the statement, apologized for not being able to make it. Reportedly, a new date for him to appear will be announced soon. Anyone who purchased tickets will be able to attend the new show date. A refund also is available if needed.

Kattan starred on Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003. Chris Kattan, while competing on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, revealed that he broke his neck doing a stunt years earlier. In his 2019 memoir “Baby Don’t Hurt Me: Stories and Scars From Saturday Night Live,” Kattan said that the injury occurred during a 2001 sketch on the long-running NBC comedy series. Kattan said he suffered from a number of health struggles after the accident. He said that he required five surgeries, two of which were paid for by NBC.

But a spokesperson for NBC told Variety that the network had no record of the claim and declined to provide further comment. Back in February, Chris Kattan surprised Celebrity Big Brother fans as he left the show after just two weeks in season 3. Kattan later addressed speculation that his departure was because of an inability to compete in the show’s physical challenges as a result of his injury. He said in an interview with Global TV that he was fine.