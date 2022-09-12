Sofia Coppola’s New Priscilla Movie Casts Star in Elvis Presley Role

Another film version of Elvis Presley is coming to our screens soon with the upcoming film from Sofia Coppola, Priscilla. The film is based on the memoir from Priscilla Presley, Elvis and Me. And officially joining the cast is Jacob Elordi as the King of Rock and Roll himself.

Elordi is best known for his star-making turn on HBO’s Euphoria. He’ll star opposite Mare of Easttown star Cailee Spaeny in the title role according to Deadline.

The young actor has previously noted how Elvis was a major influence on his career. In an interview with GQ last year, noted he bought the Elvis biography Last Train to Memphis after seeing the acclaimed Elvis from Baz Luhrmann.

“I was just like, damn, Elvis Presley wanted to be James Dean. He wanted to be Marlon Brando. I’ve researched almost every actor from that time period, and I passed [Elvis] off as an entertainer and singer,” Elordi said. “But then he was an actor. I guess, in a way, I’m trying to learn from these people. Because I obviously don’t have any friends that have been through the same thing, really, so they’re almost like guiding beacons.”

He also recounted an old interview with Elvis that stuck out to him. Even at the age of 25, Elordi is already feeling the pressures of Hollywood. Much like a young Elvis felt early in his busy career.

“He was talking, and he was so charming to the press, but you could see in his eyes that he was just tired,” Elordi said. “He’s like, ‘I’m tired, man. I only get four, five hours of sleep, I’m tired.’ That’s really sad to me, because it’s a different period of time and it’s someone who’s gone 10 billion times anything I’ve experienced, but the same kind of feeling.”

A New Elvis Is Coming to Your Screens

Elordi has so far been quiet about his casting. However, he did mark the announcement with a brief tribute to the King by posting a throwback picture of a young Elvis Presley in his military uniform.

Elordi’s casting as Elvis comes off the heels of Austin Butler’s acclaimed performance as the music icon in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. That film became one of the most successful of the year and is generating major Oscar buzz for Butler’s performance.

Elvis focused on the relationship between Presley and his manager Col. Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. But Priscilla will presumably revolve around the relationship he had with his wife. In Luhrmann’s film, Priscilla Presley is played by Olivia DeJonge.

Priscilla is set to bring a talented crew to the production. Sofia Coppola is a renowned filmmaker whose cast features some exciting young talent. The release date is still unknown, but stay tuned as we learn more about the next film about Elvis Presley.