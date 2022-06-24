‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman Faces Major Backlash Over Controversial Deleted Post

Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman found himself in hot water on Thursday. He posted a controversial tweet about a major Second Amendment case at the Supreme Court. The tweet has since been deleted.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled against a decades-old statute. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court eliminated a New York state law. The law restricted access to permits for carrying a gun in public.

The tweet takes aim at the Court’s majority decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. The Court’s decision was written by Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas explains his side’s rationale behind the Court’s decision in his writing. “In this case, petitioners and respondents agree that ordinary, law-abiding citizens have a similar right to carry handguns publicly for their self-defense.” Moreover, Thomas continues to explain that the Court found that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.

Perlman deleted his tweet thirty minutes after posting. In the controversial tweet, he reportedly says:

“The latest Supreme Court decision on firearms neglects to say the one thing that they actually meant to say; for whites only.”

Twitter users quickly replied with barbs aimed at Perlman, per Fox News. Some called the statement ironic considering a Black man wrote the opinion. Perlman deleted his initial tweet. However, one tweet criticizing Thomas’ wife remains on his profile. Then, one user replied to the tweet below with a jab at Perlman.

A decision written by a black guy is "FoR wHiTeS OnLy"?

Ok…😅 pic.twitter.com/H33CN9AF7z — Ronnie A. (@RonnieA1983) June 23, 2022

Ron Perlman: In Other News About His Hollywood Career

Perlman’s tweet garnered hundreds of likes and retweets before being deleted. However, Perlman clearly regretted his words or at least felt pressure to delete them by fans and other Twitter users. Let’s take a look at the acting career that gave Perlman his devoted fanbase.

Perlman has been a busy man lately. He welcomed a grandson into the world this year. He also lined up more interesting roles in films.

For instance, Perlman appeared in five films in 2021 including Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. Additionally, he is currently involved in four projects this year, including Alfonso Pineda Ulloa’s There Are No Saints.

Likely, these new roles will add to his storied career. However, Perlman fans will remember him for his previous iconic roles. These include Clay Morrow on the series Sons of Anarchy, Hellboy in the Hellboy franchise, and Nino in Drive.

Perlman frequently collaborates with director Guillermo del Toro. He starred in many of the director’s efforts: Cronos, Pacific Rim, Blade II, and Nightmare Alley.

Perlman prominently performs as a voiceover actor. He appears in Halo 3, Fallout, Danny Phantom, and Teen Titans.