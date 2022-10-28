‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Joins New Liam Neeson Movie

Ron Perlman of Sons of Anarchy fame will be among three actors joining up to be part of Liam Neeson’s new movie, Thug. Perlman joins Daniel Diemer and Yolonda Ross in joining up for this flick. Thug is currently filming scenes in Boston. The movie focuses on an aging Boston gangster, played by Neeson. He wants to reconnect with his children and fix up his mistakes with them. One thing to keep in mind: the criminal underworld appears to have its grip on Neeson’s character tightly.

Thug brings Neeson back together with director Hans Peter Moland, who directed Neeson in Cold Pursuit. Sculptor Media and Electromagnetic Production is overseeing the work behind Thug. The movie’s screenplay was written by Tony Gayton, who also was behind Hell on Wheels, Deadline reports. Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor Media are producers. They will work alongside Roger Birnbaum and Michael Besman for Electromagnetic Productions, and Force Majeure. Mark Kimsey is an executive producer along with James Masciello, Matt Sidari, and Mitchell Zhang of Raven. Raven has a slate financing and production partnership with Sculptor Media and it’s financing Thug.

Ron Perlman Has Golden Globe, Emmy Awards To His Name

Mossbank, which is headed up by Michael Rothstein and Sam Hall, will be handling international sales. It also will engage with buyers at the upcoming America Film Market, which takes place in Santa Monica from November 1-6. Rothstein and Hall are also on board as executive producers. CAA Media Finance has arranged the movie’s financing and is handling domestic sales.

Ron Perlman is a Golden Globe winner and two-time Emmy nominee. His recent credits do include the Adam McKay end-of-the-world comedy Don’t Look Up for Netflix alongside Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley for Searchlight Pictures. Perlman provides his voice for Podesta, the fascist bureaucrat, in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. That movie debuts in select theaters by way of Netflix in November. It moves to the streaming platform on December 9. Perlman’s other upcoming projects include Rian Johnson’s Peacock series Poker Face and Paramount’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

For her past film credits, they include the Jeffrey Wright-led O.G. for HBO, Ana Lily Amirpour’s The Bad Batch, Ira Sachs’ Little Men, Reed Morano’s Meadowland, Todd Haynes’ I’m Not There and Denzel Washington’s Antwone Fisher.

Daniel Diemer can be seen on Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix horror series The Midnight Club, which was co-created by Leah Fong. Past credits include guest spots on Black Summer and The Man in the High Castle. He had a recurring role on Facebook Watch’s Sacred Lies, along with parts in the Indies Brazen and The Half of It. For Diemer, upcoming projects include Supercell starring Alec Baldwin, the late Anne Heche, and Skeet Ulrich.