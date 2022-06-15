‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Is Officially Married

Surprise! Sons of Anarchy alum Ron Perlman is a married man.

That’s right, the actor and his long-time partner, Allison Dunbar, said “I do” in Italy during a secret, low-key ceremony. And today (June 14), they shared the news with the world on Instagram.

“Pulling a Kravis before it was a thing. (Thank you Cydney and Dallas @stone_cold_fox for hunting down my dream [dress]) ,” she captioned alongside a video.

In a clip, the newlyweds share a dance to Frank Sinatra’s crooning of You Make Me Feel So Young from inside their glamourous European honeymoon suite at the Palazzo Margherita, a vintage boutique hotel in Basilicata.

To walk down the aisle, Dunbar wore a short 1960s-style lace gown, and her groom donned a black suit with a gold tie.

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar Met While Filming ‘Startup’ in 2018

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar first met in 2018 while the two were filming the short-lived series Startup. Perlman was still married to his wife of nearly 40 years, Opal Perlman, at the time.

Before his marriage with Opal ended, he was connected to Dunbar. And in May of 2019, headlines began suspecting they were a couple when people caught the duo kissing out of a restaurant in Pasadena, California.

By November of that year, the Sons of Anarchy star had filed for divorce. And the marriage officially ended in October of 2021. Ron and Opal had two children during their marriage, a daughter, Blake and a son, Brandon.

Perlman and Dunbar have been open about their relationship since the start. And they regularly capture romantic photos to share on social media.

In November of 2020, Perlman took his first major relationship step and moved in with Dunbar, saying that the then 48-year-old “makes him feel younger” and that he’s “madly in love.”

Then in January of 2022, Dunbar announced that she and Perlman were engaged. And just as she shared her wedding news, she did so with a video that showed her and her beau dancing in a romantic suite.

“My fiancé is tres hot,” she captioned. In the clip, they swayed to Etta James’ A Sunday Kind of Love. Dunbar also added some candid black and white photos to the announcement reel.

Ron Perlman has regularly escorted his now-bride to award shows and proudly paraded her down the red carpet. He even took her along for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards and the season 6 premiere of Better Call Saul.