‘Sons of Anarchy’s Katey Sagal Celebrates Her Daughter’s Special Achievement

Actress Katey Sagal of Sons of Anarchy fame is quite proud of her daughter and her very special achievement. It appears that Sarah Grace White is following in her mother’s footsteps to fame as a singer. Sagal is known to have quite a voice herself, too. In late October, Sagal helped promote White’s new debut music single titled Touching. Sagal shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Jack White. The actress did encourage people on social media to listen to her daughter’s song.

Sagal posted on Instagram back on October 21 that White’s new song was out. She wrote in her caption on her account, “my amazing daughter. First single. Streaming link in my bio. EP out soon! Loving it.” Among hashtags that Sagal added included ones for “Proud mom” and “beautiful voices.” As for her own social media account, White wrote, “my first single, is out today. like a little tether, like a running balm, like horses.” She added, “so proud of this and the people in it. much more to share, but for now, this.” And White released the song, Pop Culture reports.

Daughter of Katey Sagal Moves Forward With Her Musical Career

But she’s been getting a lot of new fans along the way. In fact, one fan wrote on Sagal’s Instagram post, “Oh wow it’s giving a little bit of Kate Bush, love it! Congrats to your daughter.” Another person wrote, “I love it and that she has her own sound. Nothing like this on the radio.” Then, another person added, “Wow! What a lovely voice. Hmm…apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Touching had a number of fans wanting a mother-daughter collaboration. One person even wrote, “It’s so good! We need another duet from you two, your voices worked so well together in Orphan Girl.” Someone else wrote, “Get in the studio NOW with her! The production on her song would suit you so well! Congrats to your beautiful daughter!”

We do not know if Katey Sagal will team up with her daughter. Yet you better believe that Mom will continue to pull for White’s musical career. White happened to drop her second single, Ribbon, back on November 19. Sagal went on social media and spread the good news. Sagal wrote, “My lovely girl. New single “Ribbon” out now! Streaming link in my bio. Full EP on its way in the new year. Enjoy.”

Now that her debut single is out, White put out the music video for Touching. The video was directed by White’s “twisted friend caroline falls.” White’s EP Are You Here This Time will be released on Friday, February 3.