‘Sons of Anarchy’s Katey Sagal Supports Christina Applegate at First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis

Actress Katey Sagal of Sons of Anarchy stepped up to offer her support for her one-time costar Christina Applegate at a ceremony. Well, it was not just any ceremony. Applegate, who starred in Married … With Children along with Sagal, received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star recently. But Applegate has not been in the public eye very much since getting her diagnosis for having multiple sclerosis. She announced the diagnosis back in 2021.

For her part, Katey Sagal happened to be there and helped Applegate get to the podium. She also physically supported Applegate while she was standing during her speech. Applegate attended the ceremony minus shoes. That was so she could be more comfortable because of her mobility challenges. “I can’t stand for too long so I’m going to thank the people I really need to thank.” Applegate also added that Sagal was “just gonna be here” to hold her steady. Hey, she even got a joke in that Sagal was there “so Katey to steal [my] thunder.”

Christina Applegate Didn’t Learn About MS Diagnosis Right Away

Married … With Children aired between 1987 and 1997. That tenure makes that show the longest-lasting live-action sitcom that aired on FOX. It also was the first series broadcast in a primetime slot of the then-new fourth network, coming behind ABC, NBC, and CBS. Christina Applegate also is known for her work in the Anchorman films and other TV programs like Jesse and Up All Night, Pop Culture reports.

As for her MS diagnosis, Christina Applegate learned of it while filming the last season of Netflix’s Dead to Me. Applegate’s symptoms actually grew over time before going to see a doctor. “I wish I had paid attention,” she said in an interview with The New York Times earlier this month. “But who was I to know?”

Actually, she thought that medication would help her a whole lot. “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,'” Applegate said. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time.”

Multiple sclerosis is a disease where the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves. Among the symptoms are vision loss, pain, fatigue, and impaired coordination. Christina Applegate played Kelly Bundy in the popular sitcom opposite Sagal, Ed O’Neill, and David Faustino. Faustino and fellow Married … With Children costar Amanda Bearse also showed up for Applegate’s big day.