‘Sons of Anarchy’s Theo Rossi to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller With Breakout Marvel Actress

Ready for his next project, Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Rachel with up-and-coming Marvel actress Hannah John-Kamen.

According to Deadline, Rachel follows a new mother who although seems to have a perfect life, she can’t seem to recall the recent birth of her son or even being pregnant. When she goes to her husband Stephen for answers, he deflects, and really strange neighbors suddenly begin to stalk her. John-Kamen will play the title character while Rossi will play her husband Stephen. Directing the upcoming film is Jenn Wexler, who previously directed the horror film The Ranger.

Highland Film Group is leading the film and represents worldwide rights for its production. Filming is scheduled to begin this spring in Minnesota. “We are delighted to be working with such talented actors as Hannah John-Kamen and Theo Rossi on this chilling sci-fi story,” Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser stated. “They will cleverly showcase the seemingly perfect relationship between Rachel and her husband which quickly devolves into a chase to uncover the strange new world around them.”

Highland COO, Delphine Perrier also describes Rachel as being a smart, intense, and nerve-wracking film that is full of twists and turns. “We are proud to have another wonderful opportunity to empower women both in front of and behind the camera,” Perrier said.

Along with Sons of Anarchy, Theo Rossi has appeared in other TV series including Luke Cage, Jericho, Grey’s Anatomy, Las Vegas, and Bones. He also starred in films The Devil You Know, Vendetta, and Army of the Dead.

Theo Rossi Talks About Potentially Reprise Any Role From His Past

While speaking to Movie Web this past spring, Theo Rossi spoke about which role from his past he would reprise. He stated that he would pick all of his roles.

“I’d like another crack at everything I’ve ever done,” Rossi admitted. “I’m kind of joking. They were what they were because of where I was in my life at the time. So I think that I can never redo them because I don’t think I’d redo them at all like I did when I was in that certain place.”

Rossi also admitted he can’t even reprise roles that he recently has done. “Even things I’ve played a month ago, I was somewhere else. And it was the right choice at the time. So no, I wouldn’t want to redo anything.”

Despite not thinking he couldn’t reprise his past roles, Rossi said he still thinks about them. “I think about a lot of my characters, from time to time, especially the ones that didn’t have a definitive ending. I think about where they are, what they’re doing, or what’s happening.”