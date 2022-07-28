‘Sopranos’ Star Steven Van Zandt Trolls Dr. Oz

Sopranos star Steven Van Zandt has joined the Jersey pile-on of U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

It’s all part of a political stunt started by John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor who is running against Oz for the U.S. Senate seat. Oz is a former heart surgeon turned TV doctor. He’s now a first-time politician, jumping into the Pennsylvania Senate race to replace the retiring Pat Toomey, a Republican.

Here’s where Jersey comes in and why Sopranos star Stevie Van Zandt is joining in. Oz had lived in New Jersey for nearly two decades. He and his family lived in a six-bedroom mansion in Cliffside, N.J., which overlooks the Manhattan skyline. People magazine even did a feature on Oz and his home back in 2020. But Oz used his in-laws’ address to register to vote in Pennsylvania. He says he now lives in the town where his wife grew up.

So enter a cast member from the Sopranos, which is about as Jersey as you can get. And you can’t question Van Zandt’s Jersey-ness. He’s a guitarist for the E Street Band, playing alongside Bruce Springsteen, Mr. Jersey of all time.

“Yo! Dr. Oz.! Stevie VZ here,” Van Zandt says in a video posted by Fetterman. “Whad’ya doin’ in Pennsylvania?”

“Everybody knows you live in New Jersey and you’re just using your in laws’ address over there,” the Sopranos star says.

“And you do not want to mess around with John Fetterman. Trust me. He’s a little outta your league. … Nobody wants to see you get embarrassed. So come on back to Jersey where you belong and we’ll have some fun. We’ll go to the beach. We’ll go surfing. You know … c’mon.”

NJ's own @StevieVanZandt 🎸 has a VERY special message for Dr. Oz!!



So Dr. Oz just fuhgeddaboudit! pic.twitter.com/awlAeVcUeg — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 27, 2022

Fetterman Using Sopranos Star and Other Famous Jersey Residents

So far, Fetterman’s social media campaign is generating interest. The Van Zandt video quickly went viral and is approaching 2 million views.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and revealed he suffered from a heart condition. He hasn’t been out on the campaign trail as he recuperates. It’s difficult to miss Fetterman. He’s 6-foot-9 and loves to wear shorts and a hoodie. Plus, he’s really good at social media. His newest social media campaign wants to call out Oz for not being someone from Pennsylvania. So he’s getting famous folks from Jersey to congratulate Oz for being such a great citizen of the Garden State.

John Fetterman tries to stress that Mehmet Oz isn’t really from Pennsylvania. That’s why he’s finding famous New Jersey residents, like Sopranos star Steven Van Zandt, to troll the TV doctor. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Oz is trying to make Fetterman’s health an issue by frequently asking where Fetterman is.

Before the Sopranos star did a video, Fetterman got Nicole Polizzi on board. You probably know her as Snooki from MTV’s Jersey Shore.

“Personally, I don’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey because it’s, like, the best place ever,” Polizzi said in the video. “And we’re all hot messes.”

“But I want to say best of luck to you,” she adds. “I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you. I just want to let you know I will not forget you.”