Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears Learning of DMX’s Death Over a Year Ago

In April 2021, hip-hop fans around the world were devastated to learn of the death of Earl Simmons, better known as DMX. The rapper was just 50 years old when he had a heart attack due to a cocaine overdose. Sadly, DMX had struggled with drug abuse for many years after becoming addicted to cocaine at the young age of 14.

It’s now been well over a year since the artist’s tragic passing, but Clueless star Stacey Dash just learned of the death of one of her favorite musicians this week. According to Dash, she was browsing social media when she stumbled on one of her most-listened-to DMX songs. She then saw that the post carried the hashtag “RIP,” at which point she realized he was dead.

The actress then took to social media herself to express her grief over the loss of the beloved artist. “I was strolling through [TikTok] and found a DMX song that has saved me many times,” Dash wrote in the caption. “Suddenly it says RIP.”

“I know I am late, I did not know he passed away,” she continued. “He [overdosed], I am heartbroken – he was such a great guy.”

Stacey Dash then continued her sorrowful thoughts in the post itself. “Okay, y’all,” she said. “I’m ashamed. I didn’t know… I didn’t know DMX died…I didn’t know. From a cocaine overdose?”

“I am, today, six years and one month clean,” she continued. “And it breaks my heart. It breaks my heart. He lost to it. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don’t lose.”

Social Media Respond to Stacey Dash’s Grief-Stricken Post

The post received mixed reactions, some calling for the actress to delete the “embarrassing” post. “Is this a joke??” one user wrote. “Is this for clout? Cause how?” another said. “Girl!! Ma’am, please delete this,” added a third.

Others, however, defended the emotional video. “Leave her alone,” one user replied. “She has been very open about her pill addiction. Clearly, she’s triggered by something and dealing with stuff. We love Stacey.”

“So sorry you didn’t know. Yes, he was a special, creative soul… Too young to lose,” another wrote.

Just last year, Stacey Dash opened up about her battle with addiction, explaining to Dr. Oz that she began using drugs at 8 years old, and at 16, her own mother gave her cocaine for the first time. According to the Clueless star, she “was taking 18 to 20 pills a day” at her lowest point, unbeknownst to her friends and family.

She was taking so many prescription medications, in fact, that it almost killed her. “That’s what stopped me. I almost died,” she recalled. “My kidneys were so infected that my blood was septic, and my organs were shutting down. So, I got rushed to the hospital and I had to have a full blood transfusion. I was in there for three weeks. And by the grace and mercy of God, I lived.”