Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Funeral Plans Revealed

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was reportedly having a private funeral service in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to reports. Boss is the former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as a talented dancer. TMZ reported the news on Wednesday about Boss, who died by suicide on December 13 at 40 years old, Boss’ closest family members were attending the service.

A larger celebration of life reportedly will be held in the near future for people to gather together. Sources close to the Boss family said that the larger ceremony will be for his close friends. Others welcome to attend will be other people he considered to be part of his family. We presume that one of those guests will be DeGeneres, Daily Mail reports.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Had His Big Breakthrough On ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Before working with DeGeneres, Boss gained a breakthrough in Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance. He finished as the runner-up that season, too. But Boss was not done with the show at all. In fact, he returned to the series in future seasons before he would go to work for DeGeneres.

In other Stephen “tWitch” Boss-related news, DeGeneres offered up a truly emotional update after hearing about her friend’s death. The former talk show host posted a video on social media. DeGeneres, at the time, called the 11 days since Boss’ death painful and tough. DeGeneres also made note of how hard the holidays can be for people. In the video, DeGeneres told her fans to keep on laughing and enjoying one another’s company. DeGeneres adds at the end that everyone should “send love to one another.”

Meanwhile, Allison Holker Boss, Stephen Boss’ wife and widow, shared a message on social media back in December. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker Boss wrote. She’s a dancer, too, so they had that in common as far as their lives are concerned. Connie Boss Alexander, Stephen’s mother, also shared a heartbreaking message with the public, too. She wrote, “Oh if only I could FT to heaven…” The caption was connected to a photo of Boss FaceTiming with his mother.

Just days after Boss died, Alexander headed over to her Instagram Stories and posted up a message. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.” Then she put a line meant for Boss himself. She wrote, “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”