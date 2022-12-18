Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Grandfather Reveals Heartbreaking Last Words Before His Death

Just days before his tragic death last week, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss shared some touching last words with his grandfather, Eddy Boss. Now, Eddy Boss is speaking out just days after Stephen Boss’s tragic passing and sharing this meaningful moment with his late grandson.

“Every word has meaning,” Eddy Boss says in a recent conversation with the Daily Mail.

“His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,’” he recalls of his grandson’s final message to him.

“Our question is why?” Boss adds. “Where did it come from?”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Grandfather Remembers The Performer As “Happy-Go-Lucky”

The 84-year-old grandfather notes that he and his late grandson spoke on a regular basis. The two had even talked just days before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s suicide, Eddy Boss says. And he had not noticed any signs that his grandson is struggling with his mental health, the grieving grandfather relates.

“We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” Eddy Boss shares.

“He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been,” he continues. “We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.”

Eddy also discusses the generosity his grandson was known for, adding that the DJ, dancer, and producer was humble and “brought light” into everyone’s lives.

“We’re completely devastated right now,” the grandfather shares of the struggle to understand the loss.

“All I can say is he was a beautiful person,” Eddy Boss adds. The grandfather also notes that Stephen Boss “contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way.”

“We miss him dearly,” he says. “And we’re hurting tremendously.”

Stephen Celebrates His Grandfather Just Days Before His Tragic Death

Just days before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss succuumed to a self-influcted gunshot wound earlier this week, he shared a loving post on Instagram, celebrating his beloved grandfather’s birthday.

“Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)!” Boss shares in the recent Instagram post. “I love you,” the performer adds in honor of his granddad.

Mourning The Father And Husband

Just a few days before his tragic death, Stephen celebrated nine years of marriage with his wife, Allison Holker. The joy would soon turn into unmeasured grief as Holker mourned her husband Wednesday in a heartbreaking statement.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband, Stephen, has left us,” she says in her touching message.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker continues. “He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him.”