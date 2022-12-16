Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Expresses Gratitude for Support in Wake of His Death

Connie Boss Alexander, who is the mother of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, expressed her gratitude for all of the outpouring of support. Boss died by suicide earlier this week at 40 years old. This marks the first time that Alexander has been speaking out in the wake of her son’s death.

On Alexander’s Instagram Story on Thursday, she issued a statement where she thanked everyone for their gratitude amid this tough period of time. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Alexander wrote. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.” She added at the end of the message, “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Fans, Other Stars Offer Their Condolences

Allison Holker Boss, Boss’ wife, issued a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday. She describes her husband and even reflected on the legacy he’s built. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker Boss said. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she said. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” Holker Boss, 34, finished up by saying, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Dancer Found Fame As Part Of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, after competing on multiple reality shows like So You Think You Can Dance, found success in other entertainment areas. Boss’ biggest claim to fame was his involvement with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he served as a DJ and later a co-executive producer. Many other tributes have been noted from people like Jennifer Lopez and Ciara. Others include Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, Jada Pinkett Smith, JoJo Siwa, and Cheryl Burke.

“He was so sweet, kind and generous,” Pinkett Smith wrote. “So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn’t have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones.” Stephen “tWitch” Boss is survived by his wife and three children: Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.