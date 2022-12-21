Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Mother Shares Heartbreaking Update About Her Son

The mother of dancer and producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss headed over to Instagram and shared a tribute to him on Wednesday. The post had a FaceTime photo from a chat between Connie Boss Alexander and Boss before he died by suicide. She wrote on the photo, “Oh if only I could FT to heaven…” Boss, who was DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and also featured on So You Think You Can Dance, died on December 14 at 40 years old.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death in a statement to PEOPLE. She wrote, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Mother Of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Thanks People For ‘Love, Prayers and Encouragement’

Just days after Boss died, Alexander shared her grief in an Instagram Story post. Alexander wrote, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.” She adds a line specifically to Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.” Along with his wife and mother, Boss is survived by his three children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Meanwhile, Andy Lassner, a producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has been speaking out about the numerous tributes in the wake of Boss’ death. “So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch,” Lassner wrote on Instagram. “Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. (And) Talking about the conversation they once had with him.” Lassner went on to assure people that this was really who Boss was as a person. In all the memories shared by stars and celebrities in the wake of his death, people seem to connect to who Boss was as a person.

Additionally, his grandfather recalled the last words that he received from Boss. Eddy Boss, 84, revealed what those words were. “Every word has meaning,” Boss stated in a recent conversation with the Daily Mail. “His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,'” Eddy recalled from Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ final message to him. “Our question is why?” Boss said. “Where did it come from?”