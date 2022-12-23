Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Widow Shares First Post After Her Husband’s Tragic Death

Allison Holker Boss, who is the wife of late dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has broken her silence on social media. She has remained quiet pretty much since her husband’s death last week. Holker headed out to share a selfie with Boss, who also worked for years as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker Boss wrote. Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, posted a photo from a FaceTime phone call and wrote, “Oh if only I could FT to heaven…” Stephen “tWitch” Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. He was 40 years old. He died by suicide, per the closed report. His place of death was listed at a “hotel/motel.”

Mother Of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Thanks People For Their Kind Messages

Boss Alexander had previously thanked family and friends for the outpouring of support following her son’s death, Fox News reports. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” Boss Alexander wrote. “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

According to Fox News Digital, sources confirmed that Stephen and Allison were developing a home renovation series. It was based on building the Malibu Barbie Dream House, as reported by Deadline. Previously, the couple had worked with HGTV on home renovation projects, including House Party and when Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a guest judge on Design Star.

Boss happened to work on numerous films after he broke into the entertainment industry back in 2008 on So You Think You Can Dance. Yet he became most famously known for bringing a lot of energy to DeGeneres’ talk show for eight years. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss finished in second place on So You Think You Can Dance. After that, Boss would go on and appear in the Step Up film series with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. He also showed up in Magic Mike XXL, Ghostbusters, and Modern Family.