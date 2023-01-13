Steve Guttenberg Wants to Reunite With Tom Selleck for Another ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Movie

Nearly 40 years after Three Men and a Baby was originally released, Steve Guttenberg said he’s very much interested in teaming up with Tom Selleck and Ted Danson for another Three Men film. The trio teamed up for the 80’s hit film as well as its sequel in 1990.

While speaking to PEOPLE recently, Steve Guttenberg stated that he gets excited about the thought of working with Ted Danson and Tom Selleck for a third Three Men and a Baby flick. “I enjoyed working with those guys so much,” Guttenberg said. “And I still believe there’s another movie with us, whether it’s A Three Men or Fathers of the Bride. Honestly, people would love it.”

However, although he would love to work with Tom Selleck and Ted Danson again, Steve Guttenberg stated there would be one person missing. That would be the director of the original film, Leonard Nimoy, who passed away in 2015. “It was four men and a baby,” Guttenberg explained. “Leonard was a very, very bright guy. It was supposed to be directed by Coline Serreau, who directed the first one in France, Trois hommes et un couffin. But she had a falling out with the studio.”

Steve Guttenberg also recalled when then-Disney CEO, Jeffrey Katzenberg called him and told him the news. “[He] said, ‘We still want to do the picture. We’re thinking about Leonard Nimoy to direct it.’”

Steve Guttenberg, Tom Selleck, and Ted Danson Quickly Signed Off to Work with Leonard Nimoy for ‘Three Men and a Baby’

Steve Guttenberg then said that he, Tom Selleck, and Ted Danson also signed off to film with Leonard. “So I told Jeffrey that I would go to Leonard’s house and meet him. I was auditioning Leonard,” Guttenberg said with a laugh. “I’ll never forget, his mother was there and had made stuffed cabbage. Leonard had already built a model of the set. He wanted me to give the okay that I would do the picture with him. And I did. We all did.”

Steve Guttenberg also reflected on realizing just how big of stars Tom Selleck and Ted Danson were. “God, you walked down the block with those two guys, forget it,” he stated. “Tom could stop a whole hockey stadium. They’d all be like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Although he doesn’t think that a Three Men and a Baby reboot is that exciting, Steve Guttenberg said his preference for him, Tom Selleck, and Ted Danson returning is to “button up” the story. “I think what’s really important is it’s satisfying that audience because people want to be reminded of a better time. When you see a sequel, it reminds you what happened before. And you can come back to that.”