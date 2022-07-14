Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.

During his show, Lebron James suggested, “Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” He added, “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'” That last line caused Twitter to erupt in opinions with some stating he attacked America.

LeBron James Clarifies His Statement

The backlash for James grew to the point he released another statement. “My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome”.

With James catching a staggering amount of heat for his comment, Steve Harvey gave the NBA legend some helpful advice. He tweeted, “Fix your crown king! Your mistakes don’t make you less of a man”.

In addition to fans sharing Steve Harvey’s take, some replied, “Mistakes are part of the journey to success. No one ever succeeded without failing at some point. It makes the story beautiful and inspiring. Making mistakes and coming up stronger & better is a sure way to fixing the crown. At the end, we’ll be well seated on the throne.”

One comment read, “The Bible is full of people making mistakes, but that didn’t stop them from fulfilling their destiny, and going onto becoming the trailblazers and heroes of the faith…so don’t waste time trying to make peace with your mistakes, learn from it and move on. Stay blessed!”

Steve Harvey Considers James To Be Business Genius

While Being a longtime supporter of James, Steve Harvey recently discussed the basketball star and how James is a genius businessman. “LeBron is a genius as a businessman, and if you don’t think our friend, Magic Johnson, who is another incredible businessman said to him ‘come out here and play with us. You will be sitting next to me.’ If you don’t think that persuaded him to come to LA, against my better wishes.”