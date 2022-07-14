Steve Harvey Responds to LeBron James’ Controversial Brittney Griner Comments

Following LeBron James’ recent controversial comments about currently imprisoned women’s basketball player, Brittany Griner, Steve Harvey is now giving his opinion about the situation.

As previously reported, James spoke out earlier this week about Griner’s detention in Russia. The women’s basketball player was arrested in February 2022 for possession of vape cartridges that contained hashish oil at a Russian airport. She pleaded guilty to the charges days after Russian authorities extended her detention to December. The athlete is now facing a maximum of 10 years in a Russian prison for the offense. LeBron shared his thoughts about Griner’s situation in the latest trailer of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted.”

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James declared. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?”

As he received backlash for his comments, James stated that he was not knowing the U.S. “My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” James tweeted. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc. inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome.”

While responding to James’ backlash, Steve Harvey took to Twitter with an image that reads, “Fix your crown King! Your mistakes don’t make you less of a man.”

Steve Harvey Calls LeBron James a ‘Genius Businessman’ For Joining the Los Angeles Lakers

According to Essentially Sports, Steve Harvey spoke about how LeBron James is a “genius” businessman for joining the Los Angeles Lakers. “LeBron is a genius as a businessman, and if you don’t think our friend, Magic Johnson, who is another incredible businessman said to him ‘come out here and play with us. You will be sitting next to me.’ If you don’t think that persuaded him to come to LA, against my better wishes.”

Also in 2020, Steve Harvey shared his thoughts about the LeBron James and Michael Jordan GOAT debate. “I’ve always said the greatest basketball player is Michael Jordan. I’ve always said that. And I think that he is the guy. People got mad when they saw the series. ‘He was hard to play with.’”

However, Steve Harvey says that’s how you win. “It’s not no hard to play with. It’s how you win. That’s what you take to win. He was an amazing basketball player, and he revolutionized basketball. He put basketball on the global level.”

Steve Harvey did point out that while Jordan played for 15 years in the NBA, LeBron is now nearing 20 years in the league. “You can’t name a person that has played 17 years at this level here. If this dude wins an NBA championship on his third team, you going to have to put him in the conversation as one of the greatest basketball players.”