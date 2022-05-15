Steve Martin Returns to ‘SNL’ To Crash Selena Gomez Sketch

During this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), acting icon Steve Martin took to the stage to interrupt a sketch by his “Only Murders” co-star Selena Gomez.

According to Deadline, Steve Martin crashed Gomez’s first episode as host of “SNL” for a pre-taped sketch on Whoopi cushion inventor, Archie Gizmo. The segment on Martin’s fictional inventor as part of the show’s “American Inventors,” which was hosted by Gomez’s Taylor Gosh.

“The automobile, paper cup, dancing computer. These were all invented,” Gomez’s Gosh declared. “But who did that, and what is their story? We being with Archie Gizmo, the brilliant inventor of the Whoopi cushion.”

Steve Martin’s Gizmo appears in the “SNL” sketch and says that back in the early ‘60s, he was a struggling gag inventor. “I knew it would be funny to have your boss sit down and [have] a noise come from his butt. But I just couldn’t figure out what noise.”

The Steve Martin “SNL” character further said that a woman at a party by the name of Dina Beans (played by Aidy Bryant) helped him figure out what noise was needed. “Her energy was magnetic; her eyes were endless. And every time she sat down, gas.”

Gomez’s Gosh also revealed, “It was that night he realized the funniest noise that could come out of a butt was a fart. He had a bona fide hit. And it didn’t stop there. Dina Beans became his muse.”

Gizmo then said that the fell in love with Beans and she was behind every good idea he ever had. “Because you see, she wasn’t just a chronic gas-passer. She was also the most viciously unlucky woman I had ever met.”

“Archie became the most famous gag inventor in the world,” Gosh explained. “And it was all thanks to Dina Beans.”

During her “SNL” monologue, Selena Gomez says she’s interested in finding a date on the show. “One reason I’ve been very happy to host is because I’m single. And I’ve heard ‘SNL’ is a great place to find romance!”

Selena Gomez used various actors and actresses to back up her thoughts. “Emma Stone met her husband here. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and Pete [Davidison] and Machine Gun Kelly.”

The actress and singer further explained that she is not interested in any dating apps. “I just want to put it out into the universe that I’m manifesting love. I’d like to say that I’m looking at my soul mate but at this point, I will take anyone.”

Luckily for Gomez, “SNL” castmates Kyle Mooney, James Austin Johnson, and Punkie Johnson volunteered to be her interest. However, no one grabbed her attention. She then moved on to discuss how her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were on “SNL.”

“Steve said, ’Trust no one,’ and Marty said, ‘I think Steve Martin has been using my credit card,” Gomez added.