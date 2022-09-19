Steve Martin Sets Record Straight on Retirement Plans

Steve Martin, star of Only Murders in the Building, tried to clarify his recent comments about retirement.

The brilliant actor and comedian was walking the red carpet last Monday after receiving an Emmy nomination for Best Actor. And E! reporter Laverne Cox asked him about his upcoming retirement plans. After all, Steve Martin is 77. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter several weeks ago, he said he didn’t plan to take on any new projects. So folks put 77 + no new projects together and instantly believed Martin was calling it quits when his delightful Hulu series finished its run.

Please say it isn’t so. Basically, Steve Martin just defined what his retirement looks like. There’s a series, a book and a tour. Got all that?

“It’s a little overstated. They asked me, ‘Do you think about retirement?’ Steve Martin told Cox. “I said, ‘Well this is it. I’m doing a television show, I’ve got a book coming out and I’m touring with [Short]. That kind of is my retirement — that’s what it’s going to look like.”

It sounds like a full schedule for someone who views it as a retirement. But it’s safe to say that Martin, along with his co-star Martin Short, is having a career resurgence. The two star with Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. It premiered in the summer of 2021 and is a hit with viewers and critics.

A year ago today, a bunch of randos got on an elevator together. #omitb pic.twitter.com/Opn12PWFv8 — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 31, 2022

Steve Martin Plays Actor Turned Crime Podcaster on Hulu Series

Martin portrays Charles Hayden Savage. On the show, he’s an actor who could be called semi-retired. Back in the 1990s, he starred in a generic detective show called Brazzos. Thirty years later, fans still recognize him for his most famous role. He lives in the Arconia apartment building nestled in New York’s exclusive Upper West Side. Short is Oliver Putnam, an out-of-work Broadway director who can’t afford his monthly Arconia co-op dues. Gomez is Mabel Mora, who is staying at her aunt’s apartment.

Tim Kona, an Arconia resident, is found dead in the building. And Charles, Oliver and Mabel band together to solve the killing. In the process, they do a podcast to talk about their exploits.

The three stars presented an Emmy last Monday. They’ve got such great chemistry together that some fans wanted them to host next year’s award’s show. We’re assuming Martin could make time for a hosting job.

Kinda wishing Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez were hosting the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/bwaGVvKOUn — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022

Season two premiered this summer with another murder in the building. The show picked up a nomination for Best Comedy. Meanwhile, both Steve Martin and Short earned nominations for Best Actor in a comedy. They lost to Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis. Coincidentally, all three actors are tied to Saturday Night Live. Short and Sudeikis both were cast members. Martin has made 25 appearances on the show.

Steve Martin said he’s probably slowing down his work life. He doesn’t see himself doing another movie or relocating for a new project.

“My wife [Anne Stringfield] keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something,’ ” Steve Martin said in The Hollywood Reporter interview.

“I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”

And Short doesn’t want his buddy to leave the business, either. “I can’t imagine him ever retiring. I hope not, because then you know what happens to me.”