steve-martin-speaks-out-about-retirement

After being in show business for more than six decades, Steve Martin is revealing his thoughts on the possibility of retiring from acting.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Martin opened up about the idea of retirement. “My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something,’” Martin declared. “I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”

Meanwhile, Steve Martin did discuss the recent surge in his career, with the TV series “Only Murderers in the Building.” But he did say that his acting career was slowing down not too long ago. “We were very happy just doing the live show,” Martin explained. “There may be a natural end to that — somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out — but I wouldn’t do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it.”

While his career has continued to remain popular, Steve Martin said he’s not taking anything for granted. “There’s a time in your career when people are dying to see you. Now is the time in my career when I’m the one who’s got to show up.”

While referencing his TV series “Only Murders,” which is described as a TV series that frequently “throws punches to the heart” as well as one-liners, Steve Martin declared, “I don’t want to make them think, ‘There’s plenty of people who can do that.’ I just want to deliver entertainment. I want them to go, ‘Oh, that was so good.’ That’s what I’m after.”

Steve Martin Talks About Which Actors & Actresses He Works Best With

Meanwhile, Steve Martin revealed to The Hollywood Reporter which actors and actresses he actually works best with.

“The first time I hosted the Oscars [in 2001], I remembered standing there alone, behind the curtain waiting for it to go up,” Steve Martin recalled. “I couldn’t believe it. I was so tense. But when I did it with Alec Baldwin [in 2010], I wasn’t tense at all. Thinking about it later, it was having a partner that made me comfortable. That’s what made it fun.”

Steve Martin also discussed his personal life and how his home life is with his wife of 15 years, Anne. “I have a family life that’s really fun. To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I’m not willing to do that anymore. I can’t disappear for three months.”

Martin also disclosed that in the summer, he and Anne spend time in Santa Barbara where he likes to ride bikes, regular and electric.