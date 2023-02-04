Steve-O Urges ‘Jackass’ Costar Bam Margera to Get Sober in Emotional Post: ‘You’re Dying, Brother’

Jackass star Bam Margera has struggled for years with sobriety. But now, with a 5-year-old son involved, his former costar, Steve-O, is begging him to get sober. Steve-O addressed the 43-year-old TV star in an emotional post on Instagram.

According to the New York Post, Steve-O’s emotional plea came in the form of a comment beneath a post on an unverified Bam Margera account. Margera’s longtime costar wrote, “Bam, last night you had your five year old son with you on stage at my show, and you were blessed with the chance to spend another day or two with him— then as soon as you left my show, you stayed up all night getting loaded enough to think it was a good idea to post more vile nonsense like this.”

Per the outlet, that particular comment was in reference to a throwback photo on Margera’s page. The picture features Jackass star Bam Margera flanked by Johnny Knoxville on the left and Steve-O on the right. Margera wrote, “One arm is a best friend who had my f—ing back all along, another arm is a poser. A pro creation thief.”

The rest of the post sees Bam Margera go off on an insult tangent addressing Jeff Tremaine. Tremaine is the creator of the iconic stunt show.

Steve-O Issues a Desperate Plea

Steve-O continued in his comment to Margera, “I hope you understand how awful that is. You say you want to have a relationship with your son, but your actions guarantee the exact opposite will happen.”

The final portion of the comment, which the news outlet states has since been deleted, is an all-out plea for Bam Margera’s sobriety. In it, he shares how his plan to bring Margera on tour was to potentially encourage the struggling star’s sobriety and give him a peek at what sober life might look like. Steve-O further addressed the dark realities of the star’s personal choices.

“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice.”

The Jackass star emotionally concluded, “You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

Bam Margera Faced Off with Death in December

While Bam Margera’s struggle for sobriety definitely poses a threat to his overall well-being, it’s hardly the first time death has knocked on the TV star’s front door. In December, Margera appeared on an episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast where he spoke about his near-death experience this past December.

“Basically, I was pronounced dead on Dec. 8,” Margera said during the episode. “I did not know that I had gnarly COVID and my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes.”

During the final seizure, he said he bit his tongue extremely hard and, in doing so, swallowed “infected blood.” That, in turn, also left him battling pneumonia.

After he was hospitalized, he endured a fifth seizure with left him with a breathing tube. In the end, he spent eight days in the hospital.