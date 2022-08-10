Steven Seagal Trends on Social Media Over New Photos in Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine nears its six-month mark, actor and martial artist Steven Seagal is trending on social media over new photographs in Ukraine.

According to Daily Mail, Steven Seagal was pictured at a Russian prison camp in Ukraine days after an explosion killed at least 50 prisoners. Seagal is notably banned from Ukraine and has been since 2017 after he was granted Russian citizenship by Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, per The Guardian. He was offered citizenship after vocally supporting Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The media outlet further reports the prison that Steven Seagal was photographed in is located in the town of Olenivka. The actor was also seen standing inside the prison and sitting on a bench. He was talking to Ukrainian prisoners through the bars as well.

Along with being banned for his support of Russia, Steven Seagal has been a key supporter of Putin. He even said Putin is one of the “greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader, alive today.”

Russia further appointed Steven Seagal as a special envoy for humanitarian ties in the U.S. in 2018. Seagal notably has facilitated relations between Russia and the U.S. in the humanitarian field through that position. However, he has continuously criticized the U.S. government.

Steven Seagal Previously Spoke About Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

As previously reported, Steven Seagal spoke to Fox News Digital about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda, ” Seagal said at the time. “To provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.”

The interview with Steven Seagal came just after Joe Rogan shared a photo of the actor joining Russian military forces. The image was from a fake article from CNN. The headline reportedly read, “Intelligence agencies around the world have spotted American actor Steven Seagal among Russian special forces positioned around the outskirts of Gostomel airfield near Kyiv captured by Russian airborne troops.”

“If I had to guess the plot of this f—up movie we’re living through, ” Rogan declared. “I would say we are about 14 hours from the arrival of aliens.”

However, it was pointed out that the snapshot was from Steven Seagal’s 2016 film “Sniper.” Rogan brushed off the criticism by making up an excuse for posting the fake photo. “I deleted my earlier post about Steven Seagal being in Ukraine because it was a parody,” he wrote in the now-deleted post. “Which isn’t surprising. But honestly, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was true either. He was banned from Ukraine in 2017. Because he was labeled as a national security threat. I, like all of you, hope the tragic situation is resolved [in Ukraine] quickly.”