steven-tyler-hit-with-lawsuit-over-decades-old-allegations

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler in regard to an illicit relationship. Julia Holcomb is accusing Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit was filed after California legislation temporarily waived statutes of limitations for childhood sexual abuse allegations.

The suit was filed in Los Angeles and was obtained by Rolling Stone. Holcomb, the plaintiff, alleges that Tyler convinced Holcomb’s mother to grant him guardianship over her when she was 16 years old. That allowed her to live with him and engage in a sexual relationship. Holcomb claims they were together from 1973 until about three years later. The suit itself does not name Tyler, naming the defendants as Defendant Doe 1 and Does 2 through 50.

Steven Tyler’s Romantic Life Put On Full Display In Lawsuit

But Holcomb, who Rolling Stone did mention in a 1976 profile of the band in reference to Tyler’s romantic life, has been public about her experience with Steven Tyler in the past. The lawsuit directly quotes from Tyler’s own memoir. In his book, without stating a name, Tyler similarly says he “almost took a teen bride” and that “her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.”

Holcomb alleges in the lawsuit that she “was powerless to resist” Tyler’s “power, fame and substantial financial ability.” She says that Steven Tyler “coerced and persuaded Plaintiff into believing this was a ‘romantic love affair'”. Holcomb also alleges that she met Tyler (who would’ve been 25 at the time of their meeting) just after her 16th birthday when Aerosmith played a concert in Portland, Oregon, in 1973.

Lawsuit States Tyler Took Holcomb Back To His Hotel Room

Tyler, according to the lawsuit, took Holcomb back to his hotel room. They discussed Holcomb’s age. After he allegedly asked why she was out all night by herself, Tyler and Holcomb reportedly talked about her troubles at home. He then “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon” her before sending her home in a taxi the next morning, the lawsuit states.

Tyler also allegedly bought Holcomb her own plane ticket to his next Aerosmith show in Seattle. He did that since Holcomb was a minor and could not legally travel with him across state lines, the suit says. After the Seattle show, Tyler allegedly performed more sexual acts on her. Holcomb flew back to Portland the next morning. The suit alleges that by 1974, Tyler convinced Holcomb’s mother to allow him to become her guardian.