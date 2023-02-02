Steven Tyler Officially Named in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Aerosmith closed 2022 with a string of canceled concerts due to Steven Tyler’s health issues. Before that, Tyler did a voluntary stint in a rehabilitation program. Now, he has been named in a sexual assault lawsuit dating back to the 1970s. The suit alleges that Tyler groomed and sexually abused the plaintiff when she was a teenager.

Julia Misley, formerly Julia Holcomb, filed the complaint in the Los Angeles County Superior Court under the California Child Victims Act, according to Entertainment Weekly. In it, she accuses Tyler of sexual assault, coercion of an abortion, and involuntary infamy. The now 65-year-old alleges that the Aerosmith frontman “used his fame and status to groom, manipulate, exploit, and sexually abuse” for three years. The alleged abuse started when Misley was only 16. At the time, Steven Tyler was in his mid-20s.

Misley is requesting an undisclosed amount of financial compensation and a trial.

The Case Against Steven Tyler

Misley’s complaint states that she met Steven Tyler after an Aerosmith concert in Oregon. He allegedly invited the minor to his hotel room. There, Misley says he sexually assaulted her. The complaint further alleges that Tyler flew her out to the band’s next concert in Seattle where he once again took her to his hotel room.

The next year, the complaint states, Steven Tyler convinced Misley’s mother to sign over guardianship of the minor. This was so he would not run into legal trouble when taking her across state lines. At the time, he allegedly assured Misley’s mother that he would look after her daughter. According to court documents, he “did not meaningfully follow through on these promises and instead continued to travel with, assault, and provide alcohol and drugs” the teenager.

The complaint also accuses Steven Tyler of impregnating Misley and coercing her to get an abortion.

In a statement, Julia Misley said, “I want this action to expose an industry that protects celebrity offenders, to cleanse and hold accountable an industry that both exploited and allowed me to be exploited for years, along with so many other naïve and vulnerable kids and adults.”

The Claim of Involuntary Infamy

The suit lays out several straightforward allegations. Then, there is the complaint of involuntary infamy. To some, this complaint makes the rest of the case hold more weight. This claim comes down to the fact that Misley was involuntarily publicly linked to her abuser. First, Rolling Stone named her in a 1976 profile of Aerosmith. Then, Steven Tyler allegedly wrote at length about their relationship in his 2004 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?

Misley’s lawsuit states that Steven Tyler framed grooming and sexual abuse as a “romantic, loving relationship” in his memoir.

According to the Daily Mail, Steven Tyler called her “Diana” in his memoir. He wrote, “She was sixteen, she knew how to nasty, and there wasn’t a hair on it,” about her. About gaining custody of the minor, he wrote, “I went and slept at her parents’ house for a couple of nights and her parents fell in love with me, signed papers over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.”