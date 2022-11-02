Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Playing One-Night-Only Co-Headlining Show in Texas

It’s not every night that you are going to see Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel together but this is definitely happening in Texas. That’s right. For those fans of both of these icons, you can see them together in April. Where will they perform? None other than at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium is home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. This announcement came down on Wednesday, PEOPLE reports.

“Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023,” Nicks wrote on social media. The performance is being billed as “Two Icons, One Night.” At this time, it is not clear if Nicks and Joel might add more dates to their own schedules. Right now, the only time you will see them together is at the big stadium in Texas. The concert event was made public at a press conference with Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross both present. Jones said the Cowboys were “so fired up” about the show coming to Arlington. Tickets will go on sale for this concert event on Friday at 10 a.m. Central time.

Stevie Nicks, Like Billy Joel, Has No Plans To Slow Down

Now, it should be made clear that this show will be the first one for Nicks after she wraps up her fall tour this weekend. She has dates in Texas and Phoenix, her hometown, that were rescheduled from their previous October dates. Joel continues to take part in his Madison Square Garden residency in New York City for the next few months. Joel also has dates in the future set for Atlanta, New Zealand, Australia, Florida, and London. Don’t expect him to be slowing down. That’s not going to happen, he told Newsday back in 2019.

“I’ve become very comfortable with that concept of maybe you just don’t retire,” Joel said. “Maybe it just keeps going because people want to keep seeing it. And it’s a great job. I have a great band. I play great venues. And I make great money. So what’s wrong with that?” For her part, Nicks, too, looks like she’s going to keep on rocking and rolling. Back in 2017, she told Rolling Stone that she would “never retire.”

“My friend Doug Morris, who’s been president of, like, every record company, said to me once, ‘When you retire, you just get small,'” Stevie Nicks said. “Stand up straight, put on your heels, and get out there and do stuff. I want to do a miniseries for the stories of Rhiannon and the gods of Wales, which I think would be this fantastic thing, but I don’t have to retire from being a rock star to go and do that. I can fit it all in.”