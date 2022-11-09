Susan Tolsky, ‘Here Come the Brides’ & ‘Madame’s Place’ Star, Dead at 79

Susan Tolsky, who is best known for her roles in Here Comes the Brides and Madame’s Place, has reportedly passed away at the age of 70. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Susan Tolsky’s sister, Noel Foreman, confirmed that the actress died of natural causes at her Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles. The cause of death was from natural causes. The media outlet reported that among Tolsky’s roles was the secretary of a high school football coach (Rock Hudson) bedding students in Roger Vadim’s Pretty Maids All in a Row. She was also a regular performer on The New Bill Cosby Show.

Since the late ‘80s Susan Tolsky was reportedly working as a voice actor. She appeared on Foofur, Bobby’s World, Darkwing Duck, Pepper Ann, and The Buzz on Maggie. While speaking to TV Guide in 1969, Tolsky said she used a voice that she described as a “chicken with a hernia.”

“I realized a long time ago that meant don’t look at me and pant and go crazy,” Susan Tolsky said. “But at least I’m not worrying about turning 40.”

Susan Tolsky pointed out in another interview she wasn’t worried about her looks. “I really wasn’t what you’d call ‘beautiful,'” she said. “I realized quite young that if I made people laugh, I could go anywhere”

Susan Tolsky’s sister told The Hollywood Reporter that the late actress loved to knit and was a “voracious” reader. She never married but had dated Christoper Stone, who appeared on Here Comes the Brides, for five years. Her funeral service occurred on October 31st at the Angeleno Valley Mortuary in North Hollywood.

Tolsky’s death comes nearly a year after her Here Comes the Bride co-star Bridget Hanley passed away. She was 80 years old at the time.

Susan Tolsky’s ‘Here Come the Brides’ Was a Hit in the Late ‘60s

Here Come The Brides first premiered in September of 1968. The comedy Western series starred Susan Tolsky as well as Hanley, Bobby Sherman, Robert Brown, and David Soul.

According to IMDb, Here Come the Brides followed the adventures of a logging work team and the marriageable single women sent to them. The series took place in the post-American Civil War era of Seattle in the Washington Territory. It addressed various social issues. This includes racism, ethnic discrimination, as well as the treatment of the handicapped and mentally impaired.

Here Come the Brides ran from September 1968 to April 1970. The show had two seasons and 52 episodes. Among those who notably guest starred in the series were Bruce Lee, Nora Marlowe, Cicely Tyson, Edward Asner, and Majel Barrett. Barry Williams even guest-starred on the show. His appearance took place before his hit sitcom The Brady Bunch aired.