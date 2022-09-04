Sylvester Stallone Spotted at Brother Frank’s Atlantic City Concert Amid Jennifer Flavin Divorce

Taking time away from the drama surrounding his soon-to-be divorce from Jennifer Flavin, Tulsa King Sylvester Stallone made an appearance at his brother Frank’s concert in Atlantic City on Friday (August 2nd).

PEOPLE reports that during the show, Sylvester Stallone was seen on stage at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey with his younger brother. The Rocky icon greeted the crowd and stated, “The bright lights of show biz. Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate it.”

As he introduced John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band as the show’s opening act, Sylvester Stallone also shared, “In Rocky IV we did a montage that I never thought was possible, and I don’t think it’s ever been duplicated. I have to thank these men, who put that song Hearts on Fire and drove it to the top.”

Along with Hearts on Fire, Cafferty and the band performed a set that includes the single On the Dark Side. Cafferty revealed that Sylvester Stallone had called to inform him about Frank’s show at the Hard Rock and personally asked him to open the performance. After the show’s opening act, the Rocky star took to the stage and introduced his brother.

“Hey, I’m here on a mission,” Sylvester Stallone then continued. “I’m here to deliver the message, Okay? Now, I’ve been very, very lucky in my life, but my brother, who really has more talent than me, is about to lay it all on you, you know, so I’m the messenger of good news. I want you all to give it up for Frank the tank, my incredible brother.”

Sylvester Stallone’s Brother Says Some of His Performance is Taped For an Upcoming Paramount+ Reality Show

Also during the show, Sylvester Stallone’s brother Frank announced to the crowd that some of his performance was being taped for an upcoming Paramount+ reality about his family. Frank stated that he had surgery while in town for the performance after a nosebleed. He explained he took the stage even after the medical procedure because he “never” misses a gig.

While praising his brother on stage, Frank said that it was wonderful for Sylvester Stallone to be at the show. Towards the end of the show, he got his brother back on stage. “Sly, you got the feeling?” He asked. Sylvester responded with, “I got the feeling.”

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone is in the middle of his divorce from Flavin. The couple was married for 25 years before Flavin filed for divorce. She claimed “intentional dissipation of marital assets” in the filing. To which, Stallone has denied. “[He] has not engaged in any conduct which constitutes international dissipation, depletion, and/or waste of marital assets,” Stallone’s attorney wrote in a statement.