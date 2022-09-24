sylvester-stallone-and-jennifer-flavin-reportedly-call-off-their-divorce

Divorce proceedings are now on the back burner as Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have reportedly patched up their differences. This would come just less than one month since Flavin filed for divorce from the Rocky and Tulsa King actor. A spokesperson for Stallone told the New York Post, “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.”

Now, this announcement comes just days after the 76-year-old Stallone posted a throwback photo of him and Flavin, 54, on Instagram. The picture has both of them walking hand-in-hand with their backs turned to the camera. Also, Palm Beach County, Florida, Judge Darren Shull on Wednesday signed an order temporarily suspending the divorce proceeding. This was to give them time to seek a resoliution behind close doors.

This is a developing story…