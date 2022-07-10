Sylvester Stallone Appeared Alongside James Caan in This Early 2000s Crime Drama

Like many fans and actors, Sylvester Stallone has been mourning the sudden death of James Caan this week. But the loss has hit Stallone particularly hard.

The 76-year-old Rocky legend calls Caan one of his closest friends. And their bond started back in the early 2000s when the two worked on their first project together, Las Vegas.

The series ran from 2003 to 2008 on NBC. It starred James Caan as Ed Deline, a no-nonsense ex-CIA officer who traded in his badge to become the Head of Security of the Montecito Resort and Casino and eventually became President of Operations.

The episodes followed Deline’s day-to-day life on the job, which often included shady and dangerous encounters with card sharks and crime kingpins.

In 2005, those daily dealings also let Deline to an old friend named Frank the Repairman—played by Sly. His appearances came during the season 2 installments titled When You Got to Go, You Got to Go and To Protect and Serve Manicotti.

In the first story, Slyvester Stallone just drops by to say “hi” to his pal after going years without contact. Then in the second, Deline calls him up and asks if Frank can help the mother of one of his casino’s employees.

The mother had come into the US illegally and found work managing a restaurant. But she runs into trouble when some of her patrons realize she’s illegal and then threaten to ruin her business if she doesn’t give them her paycheck each week.

Because of her status, she can’t ask the police for help. But Deline knows that Frank can take care of the problem behind the scenes because he stands on high moral ground and tends to lose his temper when other people don’t.

James Caan and Sylvester Stallone Continued Working Together On-Screen

Following Stallone’s stint in the crime drama, he went on to do more work with James Caan. Their final project together was the documentary Chuck Zito: An American Story.

After the tragic news of Caan’s death broke, Stallone was one of the first to pen a tribute. On Instagram, the Oscar nominee posted a reel of pictures that highlighted their time together and wrote, “I will miss my good friend and great actor, James Caan! Tough, Smart, A man’s man. One of a kind!”

Caan passed away on July 7th, 2022. He was 82. So far, no cause of death has been announced. And the actor’s family, who asked for privacy as they grieve, said that they will not give further details at this time.