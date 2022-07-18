Sylvester Stallone Blasts ‘Rocky’ Producer for Not Giving Him Ownership Rights

While Sylvester Stallone has made millions as the face of the “Rocky” franchise, to this day he continues to be denied ownership rights for the films.

According to Screen Rant, “Rocky” was one of the most successful films of the 1970s, winning the Oscar for Best Picture, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 1976, and spawning four sequel films. A sequel series even came out in 2015 called “Creed,” also starring Stallone.

And while many fans recognize Sylvester Stallone in front of the camera, he does quite a bit of work behind the scenes for the films as well. Per IMDb, the star actually wrote the screenplay for the highly-successful first film, all the sequel films, and all the “Creed” films. Stallone also produced the two “Creed” films.

It’s safe to say that the “Rocky” franchise would not be where it is today without the Hollywood legend. And for the past 45 years or so, Stallone’s been trying to gain at least a portion of the rights to the franchise to honor his work. But per a scathing social media post, Stallone claims that “Rocky” producer Irwin Winkler has continued to withhold those ownership rights.

Sylvester Stallone Blasts ‘Rocky’ Producer in Instagram Post

Yesterday, Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to blast the 93-year-old producer, who’s produced every “Rocky” and “Creed” film. Stallone posted a drawing of Irwin Winkler that shows his face on a snake’s body, with a knife for a tongue. The “Tulsa King” star then rips into Winkler in the caption.

“A VERY Flattering portrait of The Great Rocky/ Creed Producer, IRWIN WINKLER, from one of the country‘s greatest artists,” Stallone begins in his caption.

“ALSO after IRWIN controlling ROCKY for over 47 years, and now CREED, I really would like have at least a little WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back,” Sylvester Stallone continued, asking for the rights before Winkler passes the franchise rights on to”only” Winkler’s children.

“I believe That would be a FAIR gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman?” Stallone concluded. “This is a painful subject That eats at my soul because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children. But it’s always great hearing from the loyal fans… Keep Punching.”

Stallone clearly didn’t pull any punches in his social media post. But the star’s point about passing on the legacy to his children is a valid one. Stallone’s five kids grew up around the “Rocky” set, one of his sons even starring in a sequel film as the boxer’s kid. This franchise is just as important to them as it is to their dad. And it sounds like Stallone’s less interested in making more money off the franchise and more upset that Winkler doesn’t recognize the work he and his family put into “Rocky.”

We’ll see if those ownership rights ever become available to Sylvester Stallone.