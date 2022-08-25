Sylvester Stallone’s Brother Frank Shows Support Amid Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

Over the last few weeks, actor Sylvester Stallone expressed his disdain for Irwin Winkler, one of the producers behind his hit franchise Rocky. The star admitted that he owned nothing of the legacy of Rocky and wanted nothing more than to leave a piece of it behind for his children. Besides Rocky, Stallone led other franchises like Rambo and The Expendables. While his thoughts on the producers subsided for a moment, recently, his wife Jennifer Flavin moved to divorce Stallone, who she married 25 years ago. With the news shocking Hollywood, Stallone’s younger brother, Frank, decided to share his support for the actor.

While the Stallone brothers have always been close, with the announcement of the divorce, Frank found it the right time to show his older brother that he would always be there for him. With only a four-year difference between the two, Frank posted a vintage picture, writing, “Brothers till the end! Enough said.” The brother added numerous hashtags like loyalty, trust, family, and brotherhood.

On Friday, when Flavin filed to divorce Sylvester Stallone, rumors circulated as to what caused the marriage to falter. Speaking with PEOPLE, Flavin said in a statement, “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

Sylvester Stallone Replaces Tattoo Of Flavin With His Dog

As mentioned above, both Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin celebrated 25 years of marriage back in May. At the time, Stallone wrote, “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

In her own post, which has been deleted, Jennifer Flavin shared her love for Sylvester Stallone. “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family! Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!”

The former couple shares three daughters together and first met back in 1988 at a Beverly Hills’ restaurant. It wouldn’t be until almost a decade later, in 1997, that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin married.

Around the time of the divorce, Sylvester Stallone decided to get a new tattoo of his late dog Butkus. He happened to replace a tattoo of Flavin with the one of his dog. His publicist Michelle Bega said at the time, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”