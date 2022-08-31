Sylvester Stallone’s Brother Reacts to His Huge ‘Tulsa King’ News Despite ‘Tough Obstacles’

It’s a busy time in the life of Sylvester Stallone at the moment. His wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, recently filed for divorce. But despite all the press surrounding the dissolution of his marriage, Stallone is carrying on with his busy acting career.

He recently announced earlier today that production has wrapped on his latest project, Tulsa King from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The series is the first time the iconic actor will star in a TV show, and fan anticipation is high despite the press surrounding Stallone’s divorce.

The Rocky actor’s brother, Frank Stallone, offered words of encouragement to his brother during these busy and trying times. He commented on Stallone’s announcement on Instagram, “We are so proud of you, through tough obstacles the real pros show up and deliver. #brotherhood #loyalty.”

Stallone used his Instagram post to mark his joy with the production of Tulsa King wrapping up filming. He began his post by saying, “TULSA KING… This was a very long, difficult, exciting, mind-blowing production [that] has just ended in Oklahoma. Though it was a long time to be away it was worth it and to work with fantastic talent in front and behind the camera.”

“Special shout out to Paramount Plus for making this happen, to Paramounts Kevin Cox, David Glasser, Terry Winter, Braden Aftergood, Fiona Cush, and last but not least Taylor Sheridan!” Sly concluded in his post.

Tulsa King premieres on November 13th and will be streaming on Paramount+. The new show from Taylor Sheridan and Terrence Winter follows Stallone’s character Dwight Manfredi. A gangster recently released from prison who’s sent to Oklahoma by his mob boss to set up criminal operations in the area.

What to Expect from Sylvester Stallone in ‘Tulsa King’

Stallone also recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the show to give fans an exclusive look at the upcoming series. He shared the clip with his followers on Instagram.

“My character is Dwight, The General,” Stallone explains in the clip. “He’s a lifetime gangster, he took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out, and he’s given some obscure assignment to go to Tulsa and start a mob. And that’s when the fun begins.”

“[Tulsa King] is soulful, it’s insightful, and it’s relatable,” Stallone said. “It’s gonna finally show a side of me that I’ve been wanting to show myself. I see this as being a smash hit.”

Co-creator Terrence Winter also provided his perspective on what to expect from Tulsa King. The writer is best known for his work on other gangster TV epics like The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire.

“Tulsa King blends two genres,” Winter said. “The Western genre that Taylor Sheridan has done so well in bringing back on Yellowstone combined with the mob genre from New York shows like The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. It’s really been wonderful to mix those two together and see where the chips fall.”