Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Brother’s Birthday Amid Feud With ‘Rocky’ Producer

Sylvester Stallone took a break from his takedown of Rocky producer Irwin Winkler to wish his brother a happy birthday. The Tulsa King star has been lashing out at the producers of an upcoming spinoff of Rocky called Drago. The beloved action star wasn’t even consulted for the project. This led to Sly posting his displeasure on his official Instagram. However, Stallone paused his vendetta to honor his brother, Frank.

If you didn’t know any better, it would appear that Sylvester Stallone doesn’t have a care in the world. In the Instagram clip, Sly is surrounded by his jovial family. The line up of course includes his musician brother, Frank. Sly also posted a few still images of the duo, including the pair lifting weights in the gym. The post already has nearly 50,000 likes.

“It’s my wonderful brother’s birthday! Fantastic time, Sylvester Stallone captioned the video. “This man is so talented so heartwarming and last but not least funny! He’s a wonderful joy and a one-of-a-kind. It’s great that we share the same blood!” Stallone then teases an upcoming reality show. “Frank @frank.stallone is also guest starring in our new reality show that will come out in December!”

The Celebration is a welcome break for Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone has been bringing the heat to Rocky producer Irwin Winkler for two days running. After Amazon acquired film studio MGM recently, developing IPs has become a priority. MGM is the home of the Rocky franchise. It makes sense that Amazon would push to expand the Rocky cinematic universe with spinoffs.

Their first Rocky spin-off is called Drago. It would see Dolph Lundgren reprise his role as Soviet Olympic boxer Ivan Drago. He played the part previously in Rocky IV and Creed II. Sylvester Stallone created the character of Drago. But he was not consulted for the proposed project. They left the legendary action star furious.

Last Friday, Sylvester Stallone shared a screen grab of an article heralding the arrival of the Rocky spin-off. “Just found this out… Irwin Winkler and his insatiable incredibly untalented family exploiting & beating another wonderful character into the ground! Seriously how are these weasels looking in the mirror with any pride? Truly pathetic #no shame #sad day #Parasite,” Stallone wrote.

Then on July 31st, he shared this message on his Instagram. “After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY,” he wrote. “Presumed to be the most hated, untalented, decrepit, Producer in Hollywood and his cowardly children have found their next meal… Drago, RETURN MY RIGHTS BLOODSUCKERS! Throughout history so many artists in every industry, recording, painting writing, you name it have been destroyed by these bloodsuckers,” Stallone ranted. [They] have destroyed so many families, lining their pockets with other people!”

The post also made it seem that Dolph Lundgren didn’t reach out to Stallone. Sly calls out his Rocky IV co-star. “DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?” The post left a lot of fans fuming, with many claiming they wouldn’t watch Drago without Stallone involved.