Sylvester Stallone Covers Second Tattoo of Wife Jennifer Flavin With Leopard Amid Divorce

Sylvester Stallone has had to come up with some innovative ideas recently to remove Jennifer Flavin from his enormous tattoo collection. After they filed for divorce in August following 25 years of marriage, the Tulsa King star got a second tattoo to hide a portrait of his ex. The tattooist Zach Perez of Oklahoma City came in to help Stallone re-create the image on his arm. On Monday, Perez documented the procedure on his Instagram feed.

“Round 2!!! Here’s the other arm I covered up and reworked the existing horse,” Perez wrote. “It’s an honor to know he can select anyone but he likes my work enough to come back and do another project! I’ll post the 1st session of the dog cover-up soon! As always thanks for the trust.” This follows a previous cover-up for the veteran actor. A few days before they announced their split, Sylvester Stallone got a tattoo of his estranged wife’s face covered up with a new tattoo of Butkus, the dog from the boxing film franchise.

After images of the first cover-up surfaced, representatives for Stallone denied a split with Flavin. The rep said the new ink was “intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife, Jennifer, however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.” Sly told TMZ that he covered up Flavin’s face on his arm. However, he still has a big tattoo of her across his back. A fact which, given the current direction his body art is going in, sounds like a third trip to see Perez is in store.

Sylvester Stallone’s marriage woes may have been sparked by the arrival of his new pet Rottweiler

According to reports, Stallone and Flavin’s marriage ended because of a dispute over their new dog Rottweiler, Dwight. Although admitting that their careers often kept them apart and made it difficult to take care of the dog, Stallone told TMZ that this wasn’t why they ended the relationship. “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met, Sylvester Stallone told the outlet.

Flavin released a statement about her relationship status with Stallone in August. “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband, Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more-than-30-year relationship that we shared,” she told People. “I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

Sylvester Stallone also issued a statement to People at the time. “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”