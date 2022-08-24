Sylvester Stallone Covers Tattoo of Wife With Beloved ‘Rocky’ Pet Butkus

While Sylvester Stallone continues to have a prosperous career in Hollywood, when it comes to his personal life and finding love, it has been somewhat difficult. Starting in 1974, the actor married Sasha Czack only to divorce her 11 years later. That same year, 1985, Stallone married for a second time to Brigitte Nielsen. That only lasted two years. Never giving up on love, the star met Jennifer Flavin at a restaurant in Beverly Hill, California in 1988. They eventually married in 1997. Although the two recently celebrated 25 years together, it seems the relationship has come to an end with Flavin filing for divorce and Stallone covering up a tattoo of his wife with a mural of his late dog Butkus.

Given the time of the tattoo cover-up, many rumors circulated about the reasoning behind the new ink. While there is no denying Sylvester Stallone loved Buktus, as the dog starred in Rocky alongside the actor, the timing caused his publicist Michelle Bega to try and clear up the confusion. She said in a statement, “Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

Sylvester Stallone Reveals Rocky Was All Butkus’ Idea

As mentioned above, both Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin celebrated 25 years of marriage just a few months ago. At the time, the actor wrote on social media, “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!” Flavin responded to the sweet message, adding, “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family! Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!”

Back in March of 2017, Sylvester Stallone posted a picture of him and Butkus on his Instagram. The picture featured both of them much younger. The star captioned the post, “Since we’re on the subject of ‘man’s best friend’ this is myself and Butkus as a puppy , we were both thin, hungry, and living in a flophouse above a subway stop, I used to say this apartment had … Hot and cold running roaches… anyway there was not much to do except spend time with each other and that’s where I started to learn the craft of screenwriting. Since I never went out, I relied on his companionship.”

Sylvester Stallone, known for his iconic role in Rocky, admitted that the idea of a prized fighter rising from the ashes was all the brainchild of Butkus.