Sylvester Stallone Doubles Down on Criticism of ‘Rocky’ Producer: ‘Welcome to the Real Rocky Horror Show’

Starring Sylvester Stallone, the 1976 film Rocky thrust the actor into the spotlight, scoring him an Oscar nomination for best actor. Rocky also received nominations for best director, picture, and editing. It won awards for all three. Besides acting as the main star Rocky Balboa, Stallone also created and wrote the story surrounding the hit classic. But while the story of determination would never have happened without him, the actor recently voiced his frustration about how he owns little of the original franchise he started, thanks to Irwin Winkler.

Still fuming over his own story and character taken from him, Sylvester Stallone posted a picture on Instagram. This time, it depicted the cast of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. And famed producer, Irwin Winkler, had some friends. “WELCOME TO THE REAL ROCKY HORROR SHOW!! We are Very happy Rocky Producer IRWIN AND MARGO , CHARLES and DAVID and THE ENTIRE EXTENDED FAMILY are staying heathy and very bloody well fed off the ITALIAN STALLION , while CONTROLLING All of the ROCKY FILMS FOR ALMOST 50 YEARS ! Bon appétit! KeepPunching!”

Sylvester Stallone Admits To Owning Nothing Of Rocky

In 2019, Sylvester Stallone spoke with Variety, admitting, “I have zero ownership of ‘Rocky’. It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ I was furious.”

The star of not just Rocky but Rambo and The Expendables received net points off of the original film. Not to mention the series that followed and Creed. He also pocketed first-dollar gross on the film that cost $1 million to make. Globally, Rocky accumulated a staggering $225 million at the box office.

A few days ago, Sylvester Stallone criticized the producer by sharing a picture of him as a serpent with a knife as a tongue. The actor wrote, “A very flattering portrait of the great ‘Rocky’/’Creed’ producer, Irwin Winkler, from one of the country’s greatest. After Irwin controlling ‘Rocky’ for over 47 years, and now ‘Creed’, I really would like to have at least a little [of] WHAT’S LEFT of my rights back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN — I believe that would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old gentleman?”

Leaving Something For His Children

Although some might believe this is nothing more than a cash grab for Sylvester Stallone, he noted, “This is a painful subject that eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children, but it’s always great hearing from the loyal fans.”

According to Variety, when asked about the criticism in 2019, Winkler pointed to the millions of dollars Sylvester Stallone received. One source claimed Stallone received $10 million for Creed and its sequel.

