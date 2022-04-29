Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Expendables 4’ First Teaser Debuts Featuring Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Megan Fox and More

In 2010, the first Expendables film premiered in theaters, featuring action superstars such as Sylvester Stallone and Jason Stathom, among others. The action/adventure movie was a hit and, two years later, the sequel hit theaters, followed by a third installment in the franchise two years after that. It was now 2014, and Expendables fans wondered if there would be a fourth film in the action-packed series.

Well, it’s been far more than the typical 2-year gap between films, but Expendables 4 is finally on the horizon, stylized as Expend4bles. And in the final moments of this year’s CinemaCon, fans received a long-awaited taste of what to expect with the coming addition – an Expend4bles teaser.

Lionsgate, the production company behind the Expendables franchise, aired a video message from Expendables star Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent. “This right here, this is about to be my movie,” 50 Cent explained. “I’m taking over this franchise.”

Facts about the franchise rolled across the screen, such as more than 500,000 rounds of ammunition were used throughout the film’s production, along with the 7,000 dead bodies the first three films depicted. While this was happening, Sylvester Stallone gave the voiceover. “This life, it’s not for everyone,” Stallone said. “It was all a warm up for this.”

An official release date for Expend4bles has yet to be announced, nor are there any specifics regarding the plot. However, we do know the film is set for a 2022 premiere. In addition, its star-studded cast includes Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia, Randy Couture, and Uko Awais.

Sylvester Stallone Announces His Departure from ‘Expendables’ Franchise

Sylvester Stallone has been with the Expendables franchise from the very beginning, helping it to grow into the action movie titan it is today. With the fourth installment to the franchise, however, comes Stallone’s departure, as the action star is “ready to accept the next challenge.”

In an Instagram post, Sylvester Stallone filmed himself on the set of Expend4bles. In this video, the actor sends a heartfelt message to the fans of the franchise. “Expendables finale for me,” Stallone wrote in the caption of the post. “Today is my last day of filming… Heading home. So they go.”

“It’s time to be movin’ on,” Stallone said in the video. “This will be my last day. So I’m enjoying it, but it’s always bittersweet, you know, when something you’ve been so attached to…I guess, by now it’s been about 12 years. And ready to pass the baton on to Jason [Statham] and his capable hands.”

“The greatest thing,” Stallone continued, “is being able to provide films with so much entertainment and maybe there’s a little message in there. Because what I try to convey, in my successful films, is the human touch. The bond, not so much the action. The action is self-evident.”

“It’s relating to the audience in a way that they can identify with, whatever the mission is with the characters at hand. Just providing escapism and hopefully there’s a little something extra in there. That’s the hard part: heart, energy, and humor.”