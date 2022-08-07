Sylvester Stallone Gets Pumped for the Week With Vintage Weightlifting Pic

Sylvester Stallone, who stars in the upcoming Tulsa King, recently posted a throwback weight room pic to Instagram.

In the caption, the Rocky star and writer shares his thoughts on success in the weight room. He talks about how many of the same components are essential in other areas of life.

“FLASHBACK- Well, Sunday is traditionally a lazy day. Why not??? But it’s also the time to mentally get yourself ready for Monday. For example, Sunday , I’m slowly getting my brain checked into workout mode , but The biggest problem is people think they can rush the process.… Believe me I’ve made the mistake of overdoing it to the point where I cannot even get out of the chair the next day.”

He continues to talk about the mental process of working out. “It takes a good month to gear up your BRAIN , then take it very slow. Don’t expect to look like some of these other individuals who have done it their entire lives. The point is to FEEL AND HEAL The Muscles SLOWLY , so you actually enjoy the process. The Great Franco , of course iconic Arnold, we’re brilliant at pacing themselves … You’re number one Mission is to avoid injury at all cost. MAKE working out a social hobby and not a dreaded painful burden. Also playing Great LOUD music helps a lot! Lol.”

Stallone certainly took his own advice on his rise to become one of the industry’s most recognizable faces.

Sylvester Stallone Understands the Power of Motivation

Before Sylvester Stallone became a breakout star after writing and starring in Rocky, he was a struggling actor trying to make ends meet.

At the University of Miami, Stallone got his acting start. He appeared in the drama That Nice Boy. After graduation, he had trouble finding work. At one point, Stallone recalled sleeping at the Port Authority Bus Terminal for three weeks. However, slowly his luck turned. After moving to New York City, he found a girlfriend and moved into her apartment. She worked as a waitress and helped support Stallone. She was also an aspiring actress.

Around this time, Stallone took several odd jobs: a cleaner at a zoo, an usher at a movie theatre. He also progressed his writing skills by visiting a local library frequently. He failed to get a job as an extra in The Godfather, yet took a role as an extra in another movie. Stallone refers to this moment as his rock bottom.

However, he persisted. His luck began turning once more. He had a few minor roles in MASH, Pigeons, Bananas, Klute, and The Prisoner of Second Avenue. In 1974, he had his second starring role in The Lords of Flatbush alongside Henry Winkler.

However, his big break came in 1975. After watching a fight between Muhammad Ali vs. Chuck Wepner, Balboa rushed home and furiously wrote the first draft of Rocky. Sylvester Stallone tried to sell the script to multiple studios. However, he had one caveat: he was to play the titular role. While initially, most studios wanted someone like Burt Reynolds to play Rocky, eventually two men named Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff agreed to let Stallone star.

And the rest, as they say, is history. The film went on to win the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Directing, and Best Film Editing.